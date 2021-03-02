Halsey doesn't have time for any speculation or judgment surrounding her pregnancy, writing in a recent Instagram story that it was "100% planned."

The singer announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin back in January, revealing the surprise news with a bunch of baby bump pictures.

However, Halsey was keen to shut down negative talk about her pregnancy on Monday, writing on Instagram: "why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?"

She added: "My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

The 26-year-old has been open about experiencing multiple miscarriages in the past, revealing in an interview last year: "It's the most inadequate I've ever felt."

"Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do," she told the Guardian. "Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing."

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, she explained how she'd had a miscarriage hours before taking to the stage, revealing she took painkillers and put on an adult diaper to perform. "It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life," she said. "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a fucking human being anymore.'"