 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Halsey And Her Boyfriend Got Matching Tattoos Months Before Announcing She Was Pregnant And The Meaning Behind It Is Adorable

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Halsey And Her Boyfriend Got Matching Tattoos Months Before Announcing She Was Pregnant And The Meaning Behind It Is Adorable

"They came in on Father's Day last year which is cute now that she's pregnant."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET

In case you missed the good news yesterday, Halsey is pregnant!

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

In an unexpected announcement on social media, the 26-year-old singer posted pictures of her bump, simply writing "surprise" alongside a bunch of baby and rainbow emojis.

And she also appeared to tag the father of the baby too, boyfriend Alev Aydin, who commented: "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness."

Now, the news might've come as something of a surprise to pretty much everybody but it looks like it might've been ~written in the stars~ if the couple's matching tattoos are anything to go by.

According to tattooist Amanda Owley, Halsey and Alev created matching designs while on vacation in Joshua Tree Park last summer, revealing that the meaning behind the inking and the day they got them done was pretty symbolic!

"They came in on Father's Day last year which is cute now that she's pregnant," Amanda told People. "At first, I didn't realize it was her because she was wearing a mask. I asked them to come in later because I was tattooing someone before them. She introduced herself as Ashley."

"They were laughing a lot the whole time. They were definitely really close," she added of the couple. "They were super humble and awesome."

The tattoo itself is of the word "seeds" which is written in each other's handwriting and, according to Amanda, it was meant to symbolize "planting seeds into the ground of life."

instagram.com

"She said that everything with how the planets were aligned and where the cosmos were at that moment indicated that it was the best time to plant seeds into the ground of life," the tattoo artist revealed. "They wanted to get the words on their feet because it was closest to the earth."

"They got the tattoos in each other's handwriting, which is a pretty intimate thing to do," she added. "They probably practiced writing it about a hundred times before they found the right one."

To make the whole thing even more wholesome and cute, Halsey also told Amanda that Joshua Tree Park was her "safe space" and a place she sometimes visits to write.

And even before the trip to Joshua Tree with Alev, Halsey seemed to have babies on the mind, revealing in February last year that she felt optimistic about having children despite having experienced three miscarriages.

"It's the most inadequate I've ever felt," she told the Guardian. "Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising."

However, despite being diagnosed with endometriosis — a painful medical condition where the uterine lining grows outside the uterus — the singer revealed that her latest prognosis was positive and that motherhood was "looking like something that's gonna happen for me. That's a miracle."

Her yearning for a child was also something Halsey touched on in a song called "More" that appeared on her album Manic.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In one of her most emotionally raw songs to date, she details her feelings about wanting children after experiencing miscarriages, singing: "And when you decide it's your time to arrive, I've loved you for all of my life. And nothing could stop me from giving a try, I've loved you for all of my life."

Even more recently, Halsey appeared to subtly hint about her pregnancy earlier this week as she discussed her snack cravings with Kelly Clarkson, joking: "I can't stop eating! I don't know what's gotten into me."

NBC / Getty Images

"It's kind of being home in the quarantine. I usually eat really healthy when I'm on tour," she explained. "Since I've been home, I've had time to experiment with different snacks and I take it pretty seriously."

Some of the snacks she loves? Double-stuffed Oreos (sometimes smeared with peanut butter) and Rice Krispies Treats but without the Rice Krispies...

You can watch Halsey's interview with Kelly Clarkson here.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT