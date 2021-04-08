"I'm just grateful that he's able to be the mature, stable adult that he is now."

Hailey Bieber opened up about cancel culture in her latest YouTube video , explaining how it can sometimes feel like people are trying to "ruin someone's life" after they've made an honest mistake. Toni Anne Barson / WireImage

During a conversation with psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons about the sometimes-toxic environment on social media, Hailey spoke about how cancel culture can look like bullying, adding that a genuine apology often makes no difference. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"I definitely understand people having to deal with their actions and repercussions," the 24-year-old said, "But what I've never understood about cancel culture is almost like, bullying people into what you want." Amy Sussman / Getty Images She added: "And then they apologize, they face it, and then they're like, 'Well, you're still canceled anyways.'"

Hailey did appear to point out that people should be held accountable for their actions, but those who have made "genuine, human mistakes" end up getting "berated" and endlessly trolled. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images "It's tricky because there's people that have been canceled where they did really, really heinous, wrong things to people," she explained. "But when there's people that have made genuine, human mistakes in the spotlight, that they get essentially just berated for, sometimes it just feels like they're trying to ruin someone's life."

On the subject of being trolled and having your every mistake challenged, Hailey referenced husband Justin Bieber and how he'd had to grow up in the spotlight, noting that he was under immense pressure to be a "perfect example" to fans. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"I had it on a much smaller level, but even my husband had to just go through everything in front of everybody and make lots of mistakes in front of the entire world," she said. "There was nothing that he could do that would get by the media." She went on: "It always made me feel really sad for him because so much of what was going on was what anybody his age would be doing, except it was on this much bigger scale."

In conclusion, Hailey commended Justin for being a "mature, stable adult" and said she was "so impressed with how normal" he is now after growing up in the spotlight. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"There was so much more pressure on him to be like this perfect example to people, and I always say to him, 'I'm so impressed with how normal you are, because I don't even know what that that feels like to go through mentally, emotionally, physically,'" she said. The star went on: "I know that it did have an effect, a big effect, on him and I'm just grateful that he's able to be the mature, stable adult that he is now."

This comes after Hailey opened up about her decision to permanently delete her Twitter account and limit her Instagram usage to weekends, revealing that constant comparisons over her looks and body increased after marrying Justin in 2018. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"After getting married especially, it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention," she said. "I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect, of body comparison, looks comparison, behavior comparison." She continued: "I think when you're going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind, and then you start to question everything."