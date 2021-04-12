 Skip To Content
Hailey Bieber Opened Up About Being Homeschooled And How She "Missed Out On Interacting With Boys"

"When you're in high school, it's boys and girls — it's a different environment."

By Ben Henry

Posted on April 12, 2021, at 8:25 a.m. ET

Hailey Bieber just opened up about being homeschooled, revealing in a recent interview that while she was never socially awkward, she did miss out on interacting with boys.

Sitting down with Dixie D'Amelio, Hailey explained that she'd chosen to be homeschooled after being given the option by her parents.

"My parents either said, 'You go to Christian school or you homeschool.' There was really no choice in between," the 24-year-old said. "They wouldn't let me go to public school. I actually wanted to go to a performing arts school in New York City and they didn't want me to do that either. So, I just chose to stay home."

"I feel like when you're a teenager and your parents give you the option not to go to school, obviously you're gonna choose not to go to school," Hailey added. "The school was far away from our house and, you know, I just didn't wanna deal with it."

But the model revealed that she didn't feel like she'd missed out on making connections like she would've if she'd attended high school since she made friends after taking up ballet.

"I danced ballet every day for 12 years," she said, "And all of my socializing and my friends and interactions for the most part were there, so I don't feel like I really missed out."

But one aspect Hailey did feel like she missed out on was interacting with boys, although she joked that she's doing just fine now.

"I guess like, maybe more with like, boys, like I missed out on interacting with boys," she said. "I think I'm OK now, but it wasn't like, you know, when you're in high school, it's boys and girls — it's a different environment."

She added: "But all my friends were from my dance school, so I didn't feel socially awkward in any way."

You can watch Hailey's full interview with Dixie here.

