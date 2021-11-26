 Skip To Content
The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

By Ben Henry

Posted on November 26, 2021, at 10:59 a.m. ET

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of nominees for their 2022 award ceremony, further revealing that they'd upped the number in the main fields to 10.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In recent years, categories such as Album of the Year and Song of the Year have had eight nominees. This was upped from five in 2018.

But in a report by the New York Times, it was claimed that the decision to up the numbers was made at the eleventh hour, with nominees such as Taylor, Kanye, Lil Nas X and ABBA amongst the artists to benefit.

Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

According to the outlet, it was possible to deduce which artists had been added to each field as a previous "final nominations list" — made up of the other eight nominees — had been circulating before they were announced.

In the Album of the Year category, it was reported that Taylor Swift's Evermore and Kanye West's Donda were last-minute additions, joining the likes of Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Other nominees in the field include Jon Batiste (We Are), Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (Love for Sale), Justin Bieber (Justice), Doja Cat (Planet Her), H.E.R. (Back of My Mind), and Lil Nas X (Montero). 

In the Record of the Year field, Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and ABBA's "I Still Have Faith in You" were apparently added to the list of nominees.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

This marks ABBA's first ever nomination at the Grammys. The other nominations went to Jon Batiste ("Freedom"), Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga ("I Get a Kick Out of You"), Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon ("Peaches"), Brandi Carlile ("Right on Time"), Doja Cat feat. SZA ("Kiss Me More"), Billie Eilish ("Happier Than Ever"), Olivia Rodrigo ("Drivers License"), and Silk Sonic ("Leave the Door Open").

Song of the Year reportedly saw last-minute additions from Doja Cat for "Kiss Me More," which features SZA, and "Right on Time" by Brandi Carlile, who was already nominated in the category alongside Alicia Keys.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Other nominees for Song of the Year were "Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran, "Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo, "Fight for You" by H.E.R., "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish, "Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" by Lil Nas X, and "Peaches" by Justin Bieber.

And finally, for Best New Artist, Baby Keem and Arooj Aftab were added to the category, joining Jimmie Allen, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

According to the New York Times, reps for all the artists nominated the day before the announcement declined to comment.

Harvey Mason Jr., the chief executive of the Recording Academy, said that the decision to increase the number of nominees was one which would "make room for more music, more artists and more genres, and to embrace the spirit of inclusion."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"For us this is all positive movement," he explained. "This is us honoring more great artists, more great music, giving artists an opportunity to shine and showcase."

Harvey also revealed that the additions to each category were the ninth and tenth most voted for by the Recording Academy's members.

Neil Mockford / GC Images

He added: "It lines up perfectly everything that we've been trying to do in the last year in a half, which is to honor excellence in music, serve our music community, and do it in a thoughtful but proactive way."

The Recording Academy's co-president, Valeisha Butterfield Jones, added: "While it may seem rushed, it really was a thoughtful, well intentioned process that was also data-driven."

The addition of Taylor and Kanye to Album of the Year in particular raised some eyebrows, particularly because of their previous feud and the fact they already have a combined Grammy nomination count of 111.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS

Kanye has been nominated 70 times, winning 22 awards. Meanwhile, Taylor has been nominated 41 times, taking home 11 awards, including three Album of the Year wins.

This posed the question of if the pair had simply been gifted nominations because of their "appeal" to the show, something Harvey was quick to deny.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"A thousand percent no," he said in response. "That was not a consideration."

Taylor reacted to her Album of the Year nomination on Instagram, posting a black and white video of herself in a huge ball gown while singing "Champagne Problems," a song from Evermore.

"NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "I wanted to share this video with you from when @aarondessner and I were doing our fittings for the video and there was a piano, so ofc this happened. SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees!!"

Taylor has enjoyed huge success at the Grammys, having become the first female artist to win Album of the Year twice, and the only female artist to win it three times. She was also the youngest to win the award until recently, when Billie Eilish claimed the record at the age of 18.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

If Taylor should take home the award in January, she will tie the record for most Album of the Year wins with four, becoming the only person to do so as a main credited artist. She currently ties Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder for the latter record with three wins each. Taylor would also become one of few people to win the award twice in a row, having won with Folklore earlier this year.

The Grammys is set to air on January 31. You can read the full New York Times report here.

