The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement
"A thousand percent no. That was not a consideration."
The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced.
Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of nominees for their 2022 award ceremony, further revealing that they'd upped the number in the main fields to 10.
But in a report by the New York Times, it was claimed that the decision to up the numbers was made at the eleventh hour, with nominees such as Taylor, Kanye, Lil Nas X and ABBA amongst the artists to benefit.
In the Album of the Year category, it was reported that Taylor Swift's Evermore and Kanye West's Donda were last-minute additions, joining the likes of Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour.
In the Record of the Year field, Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and ABBA's "I Still Have Faith in You" were apparently added to the list of nominees.
Song of the Year reportedly saw last-minute additions from Doja Cat for "Kiss Me More," which features SZA, and "Right on Time" by Brandi Carlile, who was already nominated in the category alongside Alicia Keys.
And finally, for Best New Artist, Baby Keem and Arooj Aftab were added to the category, joining Jimmie Allen, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie.
Harvey Mason Jr., the chief executive of the Recording Academy, said that the decision to increase the number of nominees was one which would "make room for more music, more artists and more genres, and to embrace the spirit of inclusion."
Harvey also revealed that the additions to each category were the ninth and tenth most voted for by the Recording Academy's members.
The addition of Taylor and Kanye to Album of the Year in particular raised some eyebrows, particularly because of their previous feud and the fact they already have a combined Grammy nomination count of 111.
This posed the question of if the pair had simply been gifted nominations because of their "appeal" to the show, something Harvey was quick to deny.
Taylor reacted to her Album of the Year nomination on Instagram, posting a black and white video of herself in a huge ball gown while singing "Champagne Problems," a song from Evermore.
"NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "I wanted to share this video with you from when @aarondessner and I were doing our fittings for the video and there was a piano, so ofc this happened. SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees!!"