Olivia Rodrigo Reacted To Scoring Seven Grammy Nominations And Said It Was "Probably The Most Meaningful" Dream Come True After Her Huge Breakout Year

Olivia Rodrigo's breakout year keeps going from strength to strength, with the 18-year-old bagging her first Grammy nomination. In fact, she received seven of them!

In fact, of the five singles she's released this year, four have landed in the top 10 and all of them have been certified platinum or above.

However, as the new year began, so did Olivia's meteoric rise following the release of her record-breaking debut single "Drivers License" in January. Since then, she's gone on to score two number-one hits, with her first album, Sour, also hitting the top spot.

It's hard to believe that, before 2021, the teenager had yet to burst into the mainstream, having been relatively unknown before starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series .

Having seen so much success this year already, it was expected Olivia would score big when the Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday — and, with seven nominations to her name, it's fair to say she met those expectations head on.

Olivia was nominated in all of the Big Four categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. She was further nominated for Best Pop Vocals Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.

In an Instagram post celebrating the nominations, Olivia thanked her fans for their support and explained that the news meant even more to her as she'd dreamed of this moment as a young girl.

"Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations," she wrote in the caption. "When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder."



She added: "I went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up."



"Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful," she finished. "Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. And thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I'm beyond humbled. Truly a day I will never forget."