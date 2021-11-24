Olivia Rodrigo Reacted To Scoring Seven Grammy Nominations And Said It Was "Probably The Most Meaningful" Dream Come True After Her Huge Breakout Year
"Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful."
Olivia Rodrigo's breakout year keeps going from strength to strength, with the 18-year-old bagging her first Grammy nomination. In fact, she received seven of them!
It's hard to believe that, before 2021, the teenager had yet to burst into the mainstream, having been relatively unknown before starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Having seen so much success this year already, it was expected Olivia would score big when the Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday — and, with seven nominations to her name, it's fair to say she met those expectations head on.
Olivia was nominated in all of the Big Four categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. She was further nominated for Best Pop Vocals Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.
In an Instagram post celebrating the nominations, Olivia thanked her fans for their support and explained that the news meant even more to her as she'd dreamed of this moment as a young girl.
"Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations," she wrote in the caption. "When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder."
She added: "I went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up."
"Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful," she finished. "Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. And thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I'm beyond humbled. Truly a day I will never forget."
Another artist scoring big was Billie Eilish, who woke up to the news that she'd received seven nominations too. This makes her a 17-time Grammy nominee in just three years.
"This is UNREALLLLLLLL!!! Literally insane," Billie said of the news in an Instagram post. "Such amazing news to wake up to. I could scream. THANK YOU @recordingacademy THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!"
Lil Nas X brought his Grammy nominations tally up to 11 after earning another five, including nods for Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
Doja Cat also saw huge success in the nominations, scooping eight of them after a successful year that saw her release her debut album Planet Her.
One artist who was snubbed entirely this year was Miley Cyrus, who fans hoped would be nominated for following the release of her album Plastic Hearts in 2020.
But Miley herself didn't seem too bothered, tweeting a list of 30 artists who'd never won a Grammy alongside the caption: "In good company."
You can see a full list of the Grammy nominations here.
