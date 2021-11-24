 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Olivia Rodrigo Reacted To Scoring Seven Grammy Nominations And Said It Was "Probably The Most Meaningful" Dream Come True After Her Huge Breakout Year

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Olivia Rodrigo Reacted To Scoring Seven Grammy Nominations And Said It Was "Probably The Most Meaningful" Dream Come True After Her Huge Breakout Year

"Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on November 24, 2021, at 8:47 a.m. ET

Olivia Rodrigo's breakout year keeps going from strength to strength, with the 18-year-old bagging her first Grammy nomination. In fact, she received seven of them!

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MRC

It's hard to believe that, before 2021, the teenager had yet to burst into the mainstream, having been relatively unknown before starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MRC

However, as the new year began, so did Olivia's meteoric rise following the release of her record-breaking debut single "Drivers License" in January. Since then, she's gone on to score two number-one hits, with her first album, Sour, also hitting the top spot. 

In fact, of the five singles she's released this year, four have landed in the top 10 and all of them have been certified platinum or above.

Having seen so much success this year already, it was expected Olivia would score big when the Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday — and, with seven nominations to her name, it's fair to say she met those expectations head on.

Olivia was nominated in all of the Big Four categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. She was further nominated for Best Pop Vocals Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.

In an Instagram post celebrating the nominations, Olivia thanked her fans for their support and explained that the news meant even more to her as she'd dreamed of this moment as a young girl.

"Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations," she wrote in the caption. "When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder."

She added: "I went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up."

"Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful," she finished. "Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. And thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I'm beyond humbled. Truly a day I will never forget."

Another artist scoring big was Billie Eilish, who woke up to the news that she'd received seven nominations too. This makes her a 17-time Grammy nominee in just three years.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Billie's first Grammys back in 2020 was huge, seeing the star walk away with five awards which included a sweep of the Big Four. Then, earlier this year, the 19-year-old took home a further two awards, including Record of the Year for the second time in a row.

"This is UNREALLLLLLLL!!! Literally insane," Billie said of the news in an Instagram post. "Such amazing news to wake up to. I could scream. THANK YOU @recordingacademy THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!"

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X brought his Grammy nominations tally up to 11 after earning another five, including nods for Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

The 22-year-old previously won two awards in 2020 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

Tweeting his excitement about the news of his nominations, he said: "Don't have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. And thankful for the journey. Love u guys."

Doja Cat also saw huge success in the nominations, scooping eight of them after a successful year that saw her release her debut album Planet Her.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tweeting her shock at the news, she simply said: "Yo wtf 8?!?!?!??...8?!?!??!!???!...That's dope man wow."

Doja's eight nominations made her the second most-nominated person for the 2022 Grammys, tying with H.E.R. and Justin Bieber. Leading the nomination count was Jon Batise, who scored 11.

One artist who was snubbed entirely this year was Miley Cyrus, who fans hoped would be nominated for following the release of her album Plastic Hearts in 2020.

Gilles Mingasson / ABC via Getty Images

But Miley herself didn't seem too bothered, tweeting a list of 30 artists who'd never won a Grammy alongside the caption: "In good company."

Taylor Hill / WireImage

You can see a full list of the Grammy nominations here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.