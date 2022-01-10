Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Golden Globes

Don Arnold / WireImage

Some of last year's biggest winners at the Oscars also scooped the Golden Globe beforehand, including Best Director Chloé Zhao, Best Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya, and Best Picture Nomadland.



The race for Best Actress has pulled most of the attention this year, with names such as Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and Kristen Stewart all in the mix. However, it was Kidman and West Side Story lead Rachel Zegler who separated themselves from the pack, winning in the Drama and Musical/Comedy categories respectively. This award marked Kidman's sixth Golden Globe win, and a first for Zegler, Smith, and Garfield.

West Side Story and The Power of the Dog proved the most popular movies of the night, with both taking home three awards each.

On the television side of things, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history as the first openly trans person to win a Golden Globe award for her role in Pose. "This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible," she wrote in celebration on Instagram. "To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!"