Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman bagged her sixth Golden Globe in a fiercely contested race for Best Actress, while Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Rachel Zegler also took home awards.

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 10, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. ET

The winners of the 2022 Golden Globes were revealed in a muted ceremony that took place behind closed doors on Sunday, following criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association earlier this year.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Last year's award ceremony faced backlash for its lack of diversity within the nominees, especially considering one of the most popular and critically acclaimed TV series of the year — I May Destroy You — was shut out of every category.

BBC

The snubbing led to the revelation that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization of entertainment journalists responsible for voting for nominees and winners, had no Black members at all.

NBC then announced in May that it would not air the 2022 ceremony, citing the time it would take to fully overhaul the HFPA. The organization has since said it has overhauled its bylaws and admitted 21 new members.

With award season starting to kick into gear, the Golden Globes begins to paint a picture of who leads the field in the race to the Oscars, with the likes of Will Smith, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Garfield hitting the ground running.

Don Arnold / WireImage

Some of last year's biggest winners at the Oscars also scooped the Golden Globe beforehand, including Best Director Chloé Zhao, Best Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya, and Best Picture Nomadland. 

The race for Best Actress has pulled most of the attention this year, with names such as Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart all in the mix. However, it was Kidman and West Side Story lead Rachel Zegler who separated themselves from the pack, winning in the Drama and Musical/Comedy categories respectively. This award marked Kidman's sixth Golden Globe win, and a first for Zegler, Smith and Garfield.

West Side Story and The Power of the Dog proved the most popular movies of the night, with both taking home three awards each. 

On the television side of things, Mj Rodriguez made history as the first openly trans person to win a Golden Globe award for her role in Pose. "This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible," she wrote in celebration on Instagram. "To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!"

Here's a full list of the 2022 Golden Globe winners:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Netflix

WINNER: The Power of the Dog

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Amazon Studios

WINNER: Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos

Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga — House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart — Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Warner Bros.

WINNER: Will Smith — King Richard

Mahershala Ali — Swan Song

Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

20th Century Fox

WINNER: West Side Story

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick...BOOM!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

20th Century Fox

WINNER: Rachel Zegler — West Side Story

Marion Cotillard — Annette

Alana Haim — Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence — Don't Look Up

Emma Stone — Cruella

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Netflix

WINNER: Andrew Garfield — tick, tick...BOOM!

Leonardo DiCaprio — Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage — Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman — Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos — In the Heights

Best Picture – Animated

Disney

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)

Bitters End

WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France/Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

20th Century Fox

WINNER: Ariana DeBose — West Side Story

Caitriona Balfe — Belfast

Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Ruth Negga — Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Netflix

WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog

Ben Affleck — The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan — Belfast

Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

Troy Kotsur — CODA

Best Director — Motion Picture

Netflix

WINNER: Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg — West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve — Dune

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Universal

WINNER: Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Adam Mckay — Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin — Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Warner Bros.

WINNER: Hans Zimmer — Dune

Alexandre Desplat — The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco — Encanto

Jonny Greenwood — The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias — Parallel Mothers

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Universal

WINNER: “No Time to Die” — No Time to Die

“Be Alive” — King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto

“Down to Joy” — Belfast

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect

Best Television Series — Drama

HBO

WINNER: Succession

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

FX

WINNER: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — Pose

Uzo Aduba — In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Christine Baranski — The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

HBO

WINNER: Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Lee Jung-Jae — Squid Game

Billy Porter — Pose

Omar Sy — Lupin

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

HBO Max

WINNER: Hacks

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

HBO Max

WINNER: Jean Smart — Hacks

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Elle Fanning — The Great

Issa Rae — Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Apple TV+

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amazon Prime Video

WINNER: The Underground Railroad

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

HBO

WINNER: Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown

Jessica Chastain — Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo — Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen — WandaVision

Margaret Qualley — Maid

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Hulu

WINNER: Michael Keaton — Dopesick

Paul Bettany — WandaVision

Oscar Isaac — Scenes From a Marriage

Ewan McGregor — Halston

Tahar Rahim — The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

HBO

WINNER: Sarah Snook — Succession

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever — Dopesick

Andie MacDowell — Maid

Hannah Waddingham —Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Netflix

WINNER: O Yeong-Su — Squid Game

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Mark Duplass — The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

