Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Golden Globes
Nicole Kidman bagged her sixth Golden Globe in a fiercely contested race for Best Actress, while Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Rachel Zegler also took home awards.
The winners of the 2022 Golden Globes were revealed in a muted ceremony that took place behind closed doors on Sunday, following criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association earlier this year.
Last year's award ceremony faced backlash for its lack of diversity within the nominees, especially considering one of the most popular and critically acclaimed TV series of the year — I May Destroy You — was shut out of every category.
With award season starting to kick into gear, the Golden Globes begins to paint a picture of who leads the field in the race to the Oscars, with the likes of Will Smith, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Garfield hitting the ground running.
Here's a full list of the 2022 Golden Globe winners:
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Best Picture – Animated
Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Director — Motion Picture
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
Best Television Series — Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
-
Ben Henry is a celebrity reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ben Henry at ben.henry@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.