Britney Spears' Boyfriend Said He's "Looking Forward To A Normal, Amazing Future" Together Following Explosive Documentary

Britney herself hasn't publicly responded to the documentary yet, although she did post a video to Instagram that appeared to subtly suggest she was aware of the interest and conversation surrounding it.

"The moment we've all been waiting for last week..." she started the video following the release of the documentary. However, after a pause, she went on, "The Super Bowl!"

Fans in the comments suspected she was giving a nod to the documentary, knowing full well that people had been anticipating watching it for weeks.