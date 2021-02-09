 Skip To Content
Britney Spears' Boyfriend Said He's "Looking Forward To A Normal, Amazing Future" Together Following Explosive Documentary

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half."

By Ben Henry

Posted on February 9, 2021, at 7:32 a.m. ET

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is throwing all of his support behind her after an explosive documentary about the singer aired last week.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The New York Times deep dive, titled Framing Britney Spears, didn't pull any punches as it took a detailed look into the #FreeBritney movement amid calls for the 39-year-old to be released from her conservatorship.

FX / Hulu

As well as this, the documentary laid bare the media and paparazzi intrusion into Britney's personal life over the years and took aim at Justin Timberlake for "weaponizing" their breakup to boost his career and tarnish her reputation.

FX / Hulu

One particular flashback to a 2003 interview also enraged viewers, as Diane Sawyer showed Britney a message from a mom who said she would shoot the singer if she could because of the bad influence she apparently had on children.

FX / Hulu

Britney herself hasn't publicly responded to the documentary yet, although she did post a video to Instagram that appeared to subtly suggest she was aware of the interest and conversation surrounding it.

"The moment we've all been waiting for last week..." she started the video following the release of the documentary. However, after a pause, she went on, "The Super Bowl!"

Fans in the comments suspected she was giving a nod to the documentary, knowing full well that people had been anticipating watching it for weeks.

But, although Britney hasn't directly commented on the documentary, her boyfriend of four years, Sam Asghari, thanks fans for their support and said the couple were looking forward to the future.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Sam told People. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

J. Merritt / Getty Images

Framing Britney Spears is currently streaming on Hulu.

