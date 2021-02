Britney Spears' Boyfriend Said He's "Looking Forward To A Normal, Amazing Future" Together Following Explosive Documentary

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is throwing all of his support behind her after an explosive documentary about the singer aired last week.

The New York Times deep dive, titled, didn't pull any punches as it took a detailed look into the #FreeBritney movement amid calls for the 39-year-old to be released from her conservatorship

As well as this, the documentary laid bare the media and paparazzi intrusion into Britney's personal life over the years and took aim at Justin Timberlake for "weaponizing" their breakup to boost his career and tarnish her reputation.

One particular flashback to a 2003 interview also enraged viewers, as Diane Sawyer showed Britney a message from a mom who said she would shoot the singer if she could because of the bad influence she apparently had on children.

Britney herself hasn't publicly responded to the documentary yet, although she did post a video to Instagram that appeared to subtly suggest she was aware of the interest and conversation surrounding it.

"The moment we've all been waiting for last week..." she started the video following the release of the documentary. However, after a pause, she went on, "The Super Bowl!"

Fans in the comments suspected she was giving a nod to the documentary, knowing full well that people had been anticipating watching it for weeks.