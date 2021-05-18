 Skip To Content
Emma Watson Responded To Reports About Her "Dormant" Career After Rumors Claimed She Was Retiring From Acting

"If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you."

By Ben Henry

Posted on May 18, 2021, at 7:35 a.m. ET

Emma Watson put rumors of her career being "dormant" to bed on Monday in a series of tweets that shut down any talk that she might be retiring from acting.

The drama all started back in February, when a Daily Mail article claimed that her agent had said she'd gone "dormant," which was apparently taken to mean the Harry Potter star had "given up acting."

The story went on to report that Emma was taking time away from the spotlight to focus on her relationship with "rumored fiancé" Leo Robinton.

A source apparently told the Daily Mail: "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."

The article continued: "[Emma] is now in LA, where a picture was taken this month, but her publicist confirms her career is 'dormant' and she 'is not taking on new commitments.'"

Of course, rumors of retirement quickly picked up steam, especially considering her last role had been back in 2019 for Oscar-winning movie Little Women.

However, days later, Emma's manager Jason Weinberg denied that this was the case, explaining in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

And people were able to rejoice once more.

Emma herself remained quiet on the matter, with her last social media post being a tweet made in August. But on Monday, she posted on Twitter to clear up the rumors once and for all, revealing that any news to share on her personal life would come straight from her.

"Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," the 31-year-old wrote. "If I have news — I promise I'll share it with you."

"In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are," Emma continued. "Failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

"I am sending so much love to you, hoping you're ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times," she finished. "And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well."

