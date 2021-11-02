Lily Collins Said There Will Be More Diversity In Season 2 Of "Emily In Paris" After The Show Faced Criticism For Its "Extremely White" Cast

Netflix

The majority-white cast saw only two people of color appearing as supporting characters, and they themselves were criticized for appearing as "a prop to serve the main protagonist" rather than fully realized characters themselves.

Emily in Paris was also met with lukewarm reviews, but was lambasted by French reviewers in particular. One of the show's stars, Lucas Bravo, appeared to agree with the criticism at the time, saying: "We're portraying clichés and we're portraying one single vision of Paris. Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighborhoods. A lifetime wouldn't be enough to know everything that's going on in Paris."

At the time, Lily responded to some of the backlash from French critics, telling Vogue Arabia: "As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it's also a gift; you're being allowed to improve."