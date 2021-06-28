 Skip To Content
Demi Lovato Opened Up About The "Reality" Of Coming Out As Nonbinary And How People Are Making Progress Using Their Pronouns

"People have been so...well, most people have been so wonderful, and that's the reality of coming out."

By Ben Henry

Posted on June 28, 2021, at 7:41 a.m. ET

Demi Lovato has opened up about the "reality" of coming out as nonbinary, seemingly revealing that not everybody has been positive about their journey.

Back in May, Lovato announced to the world that they identify as nonbinary and that they would be officially changing their pronouns to they/them.

Demi Lovato poses for camera in white dress.
"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," the 28-year-old said. "I am proud to let you know that I identify as nonbinary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

"I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson," they added. "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

And in an interview earlier this month, Lovato further opened up about their decision to come out as nonbinary.

Demi Lovato smiles while being interviewed wearing a blue velvet blazer.
"It feels weird to me when I get called a 'she' or a 'her,'" they explained. "I understand that people might have a hard time adjusting to it, because it is something new, but I want to encourage people to keep trying. I understand that it's a process to get used to. Sometimes I still mess up myself, but it's OK."

They went on: "I'm still, every day, stepping more and more into the identity that feels right to me. Which is my pronouns being 'they'/'them.'"

Now, Lovato has revealed that they actually came out as nonbinary to their loved ones last year, and only recently decided to let the world in on their journey.

Demi Lovato performs on colorful stage during YouTube Pride 2021 wearing purple blazer, yellow top and black trousers.
"I actually had come out to loved ones and friends last year, but this year I made it public. I felt it was really important for me to share that with the world," they said in an interview for YouTube Pride 2021. "I've been so open and honest with my truth to my fans. I felt holding it any longer just didn't feel right, and I wanted to share my truth with the world."

During their first performance, Lovato also appeared to add a fun detail to their outfit, wearing the yellow, purple and black colors of the nonbinary flag.

And, although Lovato appeared to suggest that not everybody had a positive reaction to their announcement, they added that they're "grateful" for the progress their friends and family have made in using their pronouns.

Demi Lovato performing on stage in pink polka dot outfit.
"People have been so...well, most people have been so wonderful, and that's the reality of coming out," they said. "But I am grateful for the progress that my family members have made in using my pronouns, team members, friends."

"I love the conversation that it has begun to spark — I think that's really important," Lovato finished. "So, I have officially changed my pronouns to they/them, and I feel better than ever."

You can watch Lovato's full YouTube Pride 2021 interview and performance here.

