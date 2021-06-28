Demi Lovato Opened Up About The "Reality" Of Coming Out As Nonbinary And How People Are Making Progress Using Their Pronouns

Rich Fury / Getty Images for OBB Media

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," the 28-year-old said. "I am proud to let you know that I identify as nonbinary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

"I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson," they added. "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."