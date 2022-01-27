Demi Lovato Posted A Shady Comment About Their Vibrator Being "Better" Than Their Last Relationship And Their Ex-Fiancé Appears To Have Responded

"Going into March of 2020, I was starting to identify as nonbinary," they said in an interview as part of the 19th Represents 2021 Virtual Summit. "Then I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignore all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time — who ended up becoming my fiancé."

"In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that’s happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself," they continued. "I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted. When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."