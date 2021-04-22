Demi Lovato Said She'll "Probably Never" Discuss Details Of Her Recovery After Criticism Over Her Choice To Be "California Sober"

During one episode, she revealed that, while she's "done with the stuff that's going to kill me," total sobriety would be "setting myself up for failure."

She called the approach being "California sober" and penned a song about it on her latest album. However, the singer was quick to add that her decision shouldn't be viewed as a "one-size-fits-all solution" for addiction recovery.

"I also don't want people to hear that and think that they can go out and try having a drink or smoking a joint, you know?" she said. "Because it isn't for everybody."