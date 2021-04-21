 Skip To Content
Demi Lovato Posed With A Bong On Instagram After Explaining Her Decision To Be "California Sober" Following Her Overdose

"It does kind of scare me now to know that she isn't sober."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 21, 2021, at 9:55 a.m. ET

Demi Lovato was one of many celebrating 420 on Tuesday, posting pictures of the occasion on Instagram.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

The 28-year-old singer seemed in good spirits as she showed off a bong in her Instagram stories while relaxing in a hammock overlooking the sea.

Instagram: @ddlovato

And in one picture, she included a song from her recent album — "California Sober" — a track dedicated to her decision to enjoy alcohol and weed "in moderation" following her near-fatal overdose.

Instagram: @ddlovato

In her recent documentary, Dancing With the Devil, Demi explained her choice to not be completely sober, despite her inner circle not entirely agreeing with her decision.

youtube.com

After revealing that she's "done with the stuff that's going to kill me," the singer said: "Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker."

She went on: "I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe."

Demi was quick to point out, however, that other people living with addiction shouldn't think they can follow the same advice, explaining: "Recovery isn't a one-size-fits-all solution."

youtube.com

"I also don't want people to hear that and think that they can go out and try having a drink or smoking a joint, you know?" she said. "Because it isn't for everybody."

"You shouldn't be forced to get sober if you're not ready," she went on. "You shouldn't get sober for other people. You have to do it for yourself."

However, in the documentary, Demi's friends expressed their concerns over her decision, saying they didn't entirely agree.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

One of those people was Demi's manager, Scooter Braun, who said that while he didn't "totally agree" with her choice, he didn't want to push her away.

"Demi knows the whole moderation thing isn't something I totally agree with," he revealed. "What I've learned with the whole addiction thing is if I push her to do what I want, I push her away. I can't control her. What I can do is be a friend and hope that she's right."

And Elton John was another person to express their opinion, simply saying that "moderation doesn't work."

youtube.com

"Sorry — if you drink, you're going to drink more. If you take a pill, you're going to take another one," he said. "You either do it or you don't."

Demi's friend and former assistant, Jordan Jackson — who found the singer unconscious after her 2018 overdose and called an ambulance — also voiced her concern, saying: "It does kind of scare me now to know that she isn't sober."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, SAMHSA's National Helpline can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

