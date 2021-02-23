 Skip To Content
Daniel Kaluuya Revealed He Wasn't Invited To The "Get Out" Premiere Even Though He's, You Know, The Main Character

"You don't wanna be in a place that you don't feel wanted."

By Ben Henry

Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 23, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Daniel Kaluuya has got some pretty incredible movies on his resume, but one of the biggest has to be Get Out.

The horror/thriller was an instant hit when it was released back in 2017, and it helped to thrust leading man Daniel into the mainstream following a performance that saw him nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

In fact, he was nominated for no less than 26 awards following his turn as Chris Washington. Basically, Daniel was a really big deal.

But, despite being the face of one of the biggest movies of the year, Daniel just revealed that he, uh, wasn't actually invited to the premiere...

Daniel dropped the bomb in a recent interview with Graham Norton, explaining that he was in Atlanta shooting Black Panther when Get Out was due to premiere at Sundance Film Festival.

However, although he made sure to clear his schedule so he could attend the premiere, Daniel said the invite never arrived and he spent the night in bed!

BBC

"On the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black] Panther," he said. "I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, 'I really wanna do it.' And then just didn't get the invite. I wasn't invited, so I was just in my bed – someone text me, 'It's done really well.'"

"I don't ask questions," Daniel added. "You don't wanna be in a place that you don't feel wanted."

Despite the apparent snub though, Daniel seemed to find the funny side, and pictures show he attended a screening of the movie with the cast a few weeks later.

So, no hard feelings I guess! You can watch Daniel's interview with Graham Norton here.

