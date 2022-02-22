Courteney Cox Opened Up About "Looking Really Strange" While Using Facial Fillers And Spoke About The "Intense" Scrutiny Women In Hollywood Face

Courteney Cox opened up about her experience using fillers in her face, revealing in a recent interview that she'd tried to "chase" a more youthful appearance.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Courteney explained that she made the decision to get fillers as she was getting older but that it ended up making her look "really strange."
"There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," the former Friends star said. "And I didn't realize that, oh shit, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."
Courteney went on to say that constant speculation and talk over her appearance eventually led her to reversing the treatments she'd had done.
"People would talk about me, I think," she said, adding: "There was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That's just crazy.'"
Courteney's comments come years after she revealed she'd had her fillers dissolved after not realizing how drastically her appearance had changed over time.
"The next thing you know, you're layered and layered and layered," she told New Beauty in 2017. "You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh shit, this doesn't look right.' And it's worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, 'Whoa, no more!' I thought, I haven't done anything in six months. I didn't realize."
"I've had all my fillers dissolved," she added. "I'm as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do."
In her interview with the Sunday Times, Courteney also opened up about the microscope women in Hollywood are put under, saying: "The scrutiny is intense, but I don't know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself."
And the 57-year-old also spoke about getting older as she looked ahead to her 60th birthday in a few years' time. "It's so hard to even hear or say. I can't believe it," she said. "There's nothing wrong with being 60, I just can't believe it. Time goes so fast."
She added: "There's no question that I am more grounded, I've learnt so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of."
You can read Courteney's full interview with the Sunday Times here.
