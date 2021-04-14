 Skip To Content
Former "The Bachelor" Star Colton Underwood Has Come Out As Gay

"I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," Underwood told Good Morning America. "I'm still nervous, but yeah, it's been a journey for sure."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 14, 2021, at 8:52 a.m. ET

Colton Underwood, who appeared on the 23rd season of The Bachelor, has come out as gay in an interview with Good Morning America.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

In an emotional conversation with Robin Roberts, Underwood said the last year had made him reflect on his personal life and that he'd been forced to confront things about himself that he'd previously been avoiding.

ABC

"Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people, and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives," he said. "And, for me, I've ran from myself for a long time — I've hated myself for a long time."

"I'm gay, and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," the 29-year-old continued. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous, but yeah, it's been a journey for sure."

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Despite clearly being emotional and admitting he was still nervous, Underwood went on to say he's the "happiest and healthiest" he's ever been, adding: "That means the world to me."

ABC

The topic of Underwood's sexuality has been widely discussed since his appearance on The Bachelor in 2019 where his virginity was promoted as a storyline.

In a previous interview with People, Underwood explained that he was bullied in school, and a rumor about his sexuality made him believe at the time that he might be gay.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

"It was one of those things where you hear something so often, you start believing it," he explained. "I thought, maybe I am gay. The captain of the football team should be having sex and drinking, right? But I wasn't."

"I come from an athletic family, so it was always, 'Move on, you're good,'" he went on. "That threw me off. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I'm not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it."

At the time of that interview, and despite rumors of his sexuality picking up again as a result of his appearance on The Bachelor, Underwood maintained that he wasn't gay, dating his pick from the show, Cassie Randolph.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

"I finally found somebody I really just want to be with," he said. "I want my life to be with Cassie. I know who I am. And that's really all that matters."

He went on to tell Entertainment Tonight that the show had helped him figure out his sexuality, revealing: "[The show taught me] that I'm straight and I'm very, very attracted to Cassie and women — but it would have been OK if it would have been the other way too."

However, just six months after these comments, Randolph was granted a restraining order against Underwood after accusations of stalking and harassment following their breakup.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Two months later, the restraining order was dropped after the pair "reached a private agreement."

Underwood has not addressed any of these accusations publicly, and while he referenced being in a "dark place" in his personal life last year during his interview today, did not comment directly on the situation.

When asked by Roberts about choosing this moment to come out, Underwood explained he'd had a "wake-up call" when he realized he would've "rather died" than admit his sexuality.

ABC

"I got into a place for me in my personal life that was dark and bad, and I can list a bunch of different things but they'd all be excuses," he said. "I think overall, the reason why now is because I got to a place where I didn't think I was going to share this — I would've rather died than say, 'I'm gay' — and I think that was my wake-up call."

Underwood went as far as to explain that he'd previously had suicidal thoughts, but revealed: "I don't feel that anymore. "

Good Morning America @GMA

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA

ABC

You can see the interview in full here.

Correction: Colton Underwood appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor. A previous version of this post misstated the season.

