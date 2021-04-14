Former "The Bachelor" Star Colton Underwood Has Come Out As Gay

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

"It was one of those things where you hear something so often, you start believing it," he explained. "I thought, maybe I am gay. The captain of the football team should be having sex and drinking, right? But I wasn't."

"I come from an athletic family, so it was always, 'Move on, you're good,'" he went on. "That threw me off. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I'm not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it."