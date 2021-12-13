Christine Quinn Opened Up About Dealing With Postpartum Depression And PTSD While Filming "Selling Sunset" And Accused The Show Of Bad Editing

Netflix

During the show, Christine revealed that she'd experienced a traumatic birth that saw her require an emergency C-section as the baby was in the wrong position and had the umbilical cord wrapped around him.

"They said his heart rate's going down," she explained on the show. "All I hear is, 'Emergency C-section, let's go, let's go, let's go!’ With no epidural."



"I just remember before I went under the anesthesia, hearing that the baby's heart rate was going down and they were afraid it was gonna stop," she went on in an emotional confessional. "That's the last thing I heard until I woke up. So it was a nightmare. It was literally a nightmare."

