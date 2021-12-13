 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Christine Quinn Opened Up About Dealing With Postpartum Depression And PTSD While Filming "Selling Sunset" And Accused The Show Of Bad Editing

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Christine Quinn Opened Up About Dealing With Postpartum Depression And PTSD While Filming "Selling Sunset" And Accused The Show Of Bad Editing

"It was a lion's den and these girls were pitted against me."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on December 13, 2021, at 10:58 a.m. ET

Christine Quinn has opened up about dealing with postpartum depression, PTSD, and panic attacks while filming season four of Selling Sunset.

Rich Polk / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In a candid interview with ET Canada, Christine revealed that the latest season of the hit Netflix show was "really difficult" for her and was only made worse by being "pitted against" her costars.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression — this season was really difficult for me," she said. "I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I'm still dealing with now."

Netflix

During the show, Christine revealed that she'd experienced a traumatic birth that saw her require an emergency C-section as the baby was in the wrong position and had the umbilical cord wrapped around him.

"They said his heart rate's going down," she explained on the show. "All I hear is, 'Emergency C-section, let's go, let's go, let's go!’ With no epidural."

"I just remember before I went under the anesthesia, hearing that the baby's heart rate was going down and they were afraid it was gonna stop," she went on in an emotional confessional. "That's the last thing I heard until I woke up. So it was a nightmare. It was literally a nightmare."

The 33-year-old also acknowledged how her costars made constant references to her body after giving birth throughout the season, something which actually helped boost online theories that Christine had faked her pregnancy.

Netflix

In almost every episode, Christine was complimented by her costars and friends on her body. When she made her first appearance in the show after giving birth, one costar seemed shocked at how "tiny" she looked. And in another episode two weeks after giving birth, another said: "Look at you! When did you have this baby?! Honestly, I think you lied to me."

"The problem that I was facing is extrovertedly, everyone was saying, 'Oh, she's so thin, she's so this, she's so that,'" Christine said of the comments. "But inside, I was dealing with PTSD."

It was these comments, along with one particular scene in the show where the new mom appeared to be doing yoga just a few weeks after a traumatic birthing experience, that fanned backlash on social media, with theories claiming she'd never been pregnant in the first place and had instead secretly used a surrogate.

Christine has since shut down these theories, calling them "fucking sick."

When asked if people on the show knew about the difficult time she was having, Christine claimed they did, further adding that she was experiencing panic attacks as a result of worries surrounding her pregnancy.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

"I had told them many times, and they make fun of the fact of me being late in the show," she said. "It's because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong because every time I was walking into work, it was a lion's den and these girls were pitted against me and it was really really difficult."

Christine also referenced the yoga scene, which made it appear as if she was working out just weeks after giving birth, explaining that the editing of the show led to her receiving backlash on social media.

Netflix

She said: "It was extremely hurtful considering the process that I went through, and editing and chronological order in the show doesn't really necessarily help, because I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene, but in real life, in that yoga scene I was actually pregnant."

"They edited me from the boobs up, so I got a lot of backlash on social media saying, 'I can't believe you're doing yoga two weeks after giving birth and having an emergency C-section,'" she added. "My process was not easy by any means, and on TV, they make it look easy, but I was struggling in real life, I really was."


The divide between Christine and her Selling Sunset costars has been clear for a while and appeared to only get worse as the latest season of the show progressed.

Rich Polk / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And things appear to be just as frosty off camera, with Christine arriving separately from her costars Chrishell, Mary, Heather, Emma, and Romain at the People's Choice Awards last week.

Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In a vaguely shady interview on the red carpet, Christine went as far as to call her costars "obsessed" and responded to jokes that she'd carried the entire season.

"Honestly, it was Mariah Carey 'Obsessed,'" she told Laverne Cox when asked about her costars constantly talking about her. Of the jokes about carrying the season on her back, she added: "If you have a good chiropractor recommendation, please let me know 'cause it was exhausting, even for me."

You can watch Christine's full interview with ET Canada here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.