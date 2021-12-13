Christine Quinn Opened Up About Dealing With Postpartum Depression And PTSD While Filming "Selling Sunset" And Accused The Show Of Bad Editing

In almost every episode, Christine was complimented by her costars and friends on her body. When she made her first appearance in the show after giving birth, one costar seemed shocked at how "tiny" she looked. And in another episode two weeks after giving birth, another said: "Look at you! When did you have this baby?! Honestly, I think you lied to me."
"The problem that I was facing is extrovertedly, everyone was saying, 'Oh, she's so thin, she's so this, she's so that,'" Christine said of the comments. "But inside, I was dealing with PTSD."
It was these comments, along with one particular scene in the show where the new mom appeared to be doing yoga just a few weeks after a traumatic birthing experience, that fanned backlash on social media, with theories claiming she'd never been pregnant in the first place and had instead secretly used a surrogate.
Christine has since shut down these theories, calling them "fucking sick."