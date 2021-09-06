 Skip To Content
Chrissy Teigen Celebrated 50 Days Sober With A Candid Instagram Post And Opened Up About How Alcohol "No Longer Serves" Her

"I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 6, 2021, at 10:13 a.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen marked 50 days sober with a candid Instagram post over the weekend where she talked honestly about her relationship with alcohol.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

"Today is my 50 day sobriety streak!" Teigen wrote in an Instagram caption. "It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet!"

The 35-year-old went on to say that she wasn't sure if she'd never drink again, but explained that she's realized alcohol "no longer serves" her in any way.

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

"I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way," she said. "I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!"

Teigen finished the post saying that she had recently started exercising more regularly, uploading an adorable video of her two children — Luna and Miles — interrupting her workout.

She joked: "This is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy."

This isn't the first time that Teigen has posted about her journey with alcohol, having announced back in December that she was then four weeks sober.

And in August, Teigen opened up at length on her past living in New York, explaining that she was once a "functioning alcoholic".

"I'd either drag Puddy's big ass to sit outside at [Frank Restaurant], or sometimes sit at the kitchen bar alone, reading Glamour and trying everything on the menu," she said. "I would never ever miss a Thursday."

She continued: "I'd sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself (this is not a brag lol I was basically a functioning alcoholic) then buy hats I didn't like or need at Urban Outfitters."

In the same Instagram post, Teigen reflected on the loss of her baby son, Jack, last year, revealing that now she was sober, her feelings were "there, waiting to be acknowledged."

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

She said: "I don't really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged."

