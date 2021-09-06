Chrissy Teigen Celebrated 50 Days Sober With A Candid Instagram Post And Opened Up About How Alcohol "No Longer Serves" Her

Chrissy Teigen marked 50 days sober with a candid Instagram post over the weekend where she talked honestly about her relationship with alcohol.

"Today is my 50 day sobriety streak!" Teigen wrote in an Instagram caption. "It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet!"

"I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way," she said. "I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!"

Teigen finished the post saying that she had recently started exercising more regularly, uploading an adorable video of her two children — Luna and Miles — interrupting her workout.

She joked: "This is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy."

"I'd either drag Puddy's big ass to sit outside at [Frank Restaurant], or sometimes sit at the kitchen bar alone, reading Glamour and trying everything on the menu," she said. "I would never ever miss a Thursday."



She continued: "I'd sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself (this is not a brag lol I was basically a functioning alcoholic) then buy hats I didn't like or need at Urban Outfitters."