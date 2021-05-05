 Skip To Content
Channing Tatum Said He Needs To "Get Better At Acting" So He Doesn't Have To Be Naked In Every Movie He's In

"At some point I have to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 5, 2021, at 6:42 a.m. ET

Channing Tatum thinks he needs to brush up on his acting talents, joking to Kelly Clarkson that if he were a better actor, he wouldn't need to get naked in every movie he stars in.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Sitting down with Kelly (virtually, of course) in an interview on Tuesday, Channing opened up about working out for the roles he plays on screen, which includes starring in the likes of Magic Mike and Step Up.

Warner Bros. Pictures

"As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly," Channing said. "At some point I have to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked in all of them."

The Kelly Clarkson Show

And Channing also applauded those who fit workouts and self-care into their routine around full-time work and family duties.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

"I literally get to work out as a job and it's still hard," he said. "I can't imagine people who have a 9-5 job, who have kids at home, and where do they get the energy and the time to actually focus on themselves?"

Channing hasn't exactly been shy about showing off his hard work, sharing a shirtless picture on Instagram in September and detailing how he'd got back into shape following injury.

"It's been a long road back. Injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general," he wrote in an Instagram caption. "Daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run."

"To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you," he went on. "I'm gonna make ya proud. Let's go."

And in April, the Magic Mike star said he was feeling "goodie good" after a workout.

You can watch Channing's full interview with Kelly here.

