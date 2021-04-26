The Oscars Are Facing Backlash After Chadwick Boseman Didn't Win During A "Chaotic" Climax To The Show
"Did the Academy hold Best Actor until the end because they assumed Chadwick Boseman would posthumously win and then he didn't?"
The Oscars are facing backlash after they were accused of building last night's event around the late Chadwick Boseman and betting on him to win, only for the end of the show to fall into chaos when Anthony Hopkins won instead.
It's been a tradition since 1940 that the final category presented at the Oscars every year is for Best Picture, with it widely being regarded as the biggest award of the night.
When it became apparent that the Best Actor category would be the final award of the night, many thought that this would be an emotional and heartfelt nod to Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated for the first time.
However, in what looked like a bet gone very wrong, people were left stunned when the award was eventually given to Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father.
To make matters all the more awkward, Hopkins wasn't present to accept the award, leaving the show to end on a video sent in by the actor thanking the Academy and paying his respects to Boseman.
"At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award — I really didn't," Hopkins said in his acceptance speech. "I'm very grateful to the Academy, and thank you. And I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early."
Considering the awards had been rejigged in order for Best Actor to come last, it seemed that the producers of the show had potentially pinned their hopes and bets on Boseman winning, only for it backfire, and people weren't happy.
Critics accused the Oscars of "[building] the entire show" around Boseman.
And many described the final moments of the night as awkward and chaotic.
People were also quick to point out that they weren't upset with Hopkins winning, but with the Academy for shuffling the order of the categories and seemingly setting up Boseman for the win.
The climax of the 2021 Oscars was maybe proof of one thing — that the crew working behind the camera really aren't privy to the upcoming results and who's won what before the envelope itself is opened on stage.
So, it looks like the Oscars might have made a bet on Boseman winning, and were just as stunned as the rest of us when that turned out to not be the case.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to reps of the Oscars for comment.
-
Ben Henry is a celebrity reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ben Henry at ben.henry@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.