The Oscars Are Facing Backlash After Chadwick Boseman Didn't Win During A "Chaotic" Climax To The Show

"Did the Academy hold Best Actor until the end because they assumed Chadwick Boseman would posthumously win and then he didn't?"

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 26, 2021, at 6:01 a.m. ET

The Oscars are facing backlash after they were accused of building last night's event around the late Chadwick Boseman and betting on him to win, only for the end of the show to fall into chaos when Anthony Hopkins won instead.

Pool / Getty Images

It's been a tradition since 1940 that the final category presented at the Oscars every year is for Best Picture, with it widely being regarded as the biggest award of the night.

Patrick Wymore / Walt Disney Television via Getty

However, after the running order was kept under wraps in the lead up to the show, it was then revealed that there would be a change — for the first time in decades, the Best Actress and Best Actor categories would respectively conclude the show.

When it became apparent that the Best Actor category would be the final award of the night, many thought that this would be an emotional and heartfelt nod to Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated for the first time.

Netflix

Boseman, who died of colon cancer at the age of 43 last August, had been a frontrunner throughout the award season for his starring role alongside Viola Davis in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, scooping up wins at the Critics' Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, and the SAG Awards.

However, in what looked like a bet gone very wrong, people were left stunned when the award was eventually given to Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father.

Sony Pictures Classics

To make matters all the more awkward, Hopkins wasn't present to accept the award, leaving the show to end on a video sent in by the actor thanking the Academy and paying his respects to Boseman.

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind

Sir Anthony Hopkins showing nothing but grace and class with a tribute to Chadwick Boseman after winning Best Actor. #Oscars

"At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award — I really didn't," Hopkins said in his acceptance speech. "I'm very grateful to the Academy, and thank you. And I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early."

Considering the awards had been rejigged in order for Best Actor to come last, it seemed that the producers of the show had potentially pinned their hopes and bets on Boseman winning, only for it backfire, and people weren't happy.

Mike Ryan @mikeryan

Yeah the “let’s put Best Actor last so, obviously, we can celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman” really backfired

Critics accused the Oscars of "[building] the entire show" around Boseman.

Kyle Buchanan @kylebuchanan

They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up

Spencer Althouse @SpencerAlthouse

The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead...the most chaotic and unhinged thing I've ever seen.

And many described the final moments of the night as awkward and chaotic.

Jacob Hall @JacobSHall

An absent Anthony Hopkins winning over Chadwick Boseman during a ceremony built to end around a Boseman win while Joaquin Phoenix awkwardly stumbles through it all is...wow. Chaos!

Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 @cmclymer

Wait, did the Academy hold Best Actor until the end because they assumed Chadwick Boseman would posthumously (and rightly) win and then he didn't, so they're like "WELP, good night!" #Oscars

People were also quick to point out that they weren't upset with Hopkins winning, but with the Academy for shuffling the order of the categories and seemingly setting up Boseman for the win.

Will Kellogg @Will_Kellogg

To be clear bc I know this will be misconstrued- I haven’t seen The Father and have no opinion on the performance, it’s just that the re-structuring of the ceremony made it feel like a slap in the face

Dan Murrell @MurrellDan

Wow, what a massively bad idea. And this overshadows the fact that both Anthony Hopkins and Chadwick Boseman were brilliant and one of them had to win. The spotlight is now shining solely on the producers. Huge mistake. From In Memoriam on, this show was a disaster.

Houston Coley @blockbustedpod

Every single indication felt like they moved around the categories so that Chadwick Boseman would win best actor at the very end of the show. And then Anthony Hopkins wins, doesn’t give a speech, and they roll credits. This is MAXIMUM chaotic energy

The climax of the 2021 Oscars was maybe proof of one thing — that the crew working behind the camera really aren't privy to the upcoming results and who's won what before the envelope itself is opened on stage.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Academy votes are tallied by a third party — accountancy firm, PwC — and envelopes are placed in locked briefcases backstage before they are presented.

You can read more about the process here.

So, it looks like the Oscars might have made a bet on Boseman winning, and were just as stunned as the rest of us when that turned out to not be the case.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News has reached out to reps of the Oscars for comment.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

