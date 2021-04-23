A Number Of Britney Spears Documentaries Are In The Works But After She Condemned The Last One, Are They Just Exploiting Her Further?

The documentary took a look back at the iconic singer's legendary career, detailing the intense paparazzi intrusion and media speculation she's faced over the years, and how fans were fighting to "free Britney" from the conservatorship she'd been placed under after her 2007 breakdown.

In the last few months, the same discussion and debate has arisen in regards to multiple stars, including the likes of Paris Hilton .

The exploitation and harassment of famous women in the noughties was one of the main talking points following the documentary, with many viewers left shocked at the level of press intrusion these celebrities endured.

However, despite the documentary apparently aiming to reexamine this time period and hold people accountable, some viewers raised questions about whether it continued the exploitation of Britney. And, with a slew of other tell-all projects reportedly in the works, the question is — who are they really helping?

"My life has always been very speculated, watched, and judged really my whole life," she said in an Instagram post. "I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people."

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged, insulted, and embarrassed by the media, and I still am till this day," she went on. "As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!"