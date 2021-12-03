 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Billie Eilish Dyed Her Hair Again After Revealing That Going Blonde Made Her Feel "Free" And More Comfortable Out In Public

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Billie Eilish Dyed Her Hair Again After Revealing That Going Blonde Made Her Feel "Free" And More Comfortable Out In Public

"Miss me?"

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on December 3, 2021, at 10:48 a.m. ET

Billie Eilish has transformed her look once again, revealing in a new social media post that she's dyed her hair.

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

The 19-year-old made waves earlier this year when she debuted a blonde chopped style, a departure from the dark hair with neon green roots that she'd become known for.

Lia Toby / Getty Images

In fact, the hair reveal caught so much attention that the picture posted on Instagram received a million likes in just six minutes, breaking the previous record held by Selena Gomez.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

And that same picture is now Billie's most liked on the platform, with more than 23 million likes in total. It's the sixth-most-liked Instagram photo of all time.

But in a surprise post on Thursday, Billie revealed that she'd gone back to dark hair, simply captioning the photo: "Miss me?"

The picture has picked up nearly 10 million likes in just 14 hours.

Billie's hair transformation comes after the release of her fifth yearly interview with Vanity Fair, where she opened up about going out in public and explained how being blonde helped to navigate that since it was less distinctive than the green.

Vanity Fair / Via youtube.com

In response to a question about going out in public in the 2020 iteration of the interview, Billie said: "I don't go in public anyway just because it's a complete disaster."

"Gosh, that girl was going through an identity crisis," Billie joked as she watched the clip back. "My attitude used to be I can't go out, I can't go here, I can't go there. I used to not even be able to go to a park or go get food, get coffee. It freaked me out."

"In the last year, I have been opened up to it," she went on. "I really feel grateful for that, because being able to feel confident in stepping outside without a hat and a hood, glasses and a mask and a jacket, it's so much better. And you don't have to live like that, and I realized that this year, that I don't have to live like that."

"My hair is blonde now, so it's not like the only person you've ever seen with green hair walking by and so who could it be out of the five people," she added. "It's gotten a lot easier."

The teenager previously opened up about getting tired of the green hair because it was so easily recognizable, and revealed she felt "free" as soon as she got rid of it.

Jim Dyson / Redferns

"I couldn't go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me," she told Elle earlier this year. "I wanted anonymity." 

After dyeing her hair, Billie visited a park with a friend, which she explained was a revelatory experience. "I was like, 'No, I can't take off my hood!' I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I've had," she said. "But my friend was like, 'Don't worry: You're okay. Nothing's gonna happen.' And I took my hood off, and I felt like a new person."

Billie went on to respond to criticism of her hair, revealing that she'd seen comments from fans who missed the green roots.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"I had no goal of 'This is going to make everybody think differently of me,'" she said. "I've had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I've ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing." 

"The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, 'I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie,'" she continued. "I'm still the same person. I'm not just different Barbies with different heads."

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.