Billie Eilish Dyed Her Hair Again After Revealing That Going Blonde Made Her Feel "Free" And More Comfortable Out In Public
"Miss me?"
Billie Eilish has transformed her look once again, revealing in a new social media post that she's dyed her hair.
The 19-year-old made waves earlier this year when she debuted a blonde chopped style, a departure from the dark hair with neon green roots that she'd become known for.
In fact, the hair reveal caught so much attention that the picture posted on Instagram received a million likes in just six minutes, breaking the previous record held by Selena Gomez.
And that same picture is now Billie's most liked on the platform, with more than 23 million likes in total. It's the sixth-most-liked Instagram photo of all time.
But in a surprise post on Thursday, Billie revealed that she'd gone back to dark hair, simply captioning the photo: "Miss me?"
The picture has picked up nearly 10 million likes in just 14 hours.