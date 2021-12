"You know what, the main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies," she said. "Just randos, and it's so weird. I was like, 'wow, all these people are just somebody that's in class with you,' and you think this person's kinda annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody's just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they're doing and saying."



Keen to emphasize what a great time she'd had at the event, though, she added: "It was amazing though. It was just beautiful in there."