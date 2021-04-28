Billie Eilish Announced Her Brand New Album "Happier Than Ever" And The Difference Compared With Her First Album Is Wild

Interscope

She went on to win five of the six Grammys she was nominated for last year, which included the four biggest awards of the night: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. She also won Best Pop Vocal Album.

Her win was historic, making her only the second person in history to sweep The Big Four, and the youngest person to do so. She's also the youngest person to win Album of the Year since Taylor Swift in 2010.

She added a sixth and seventh Grammy to her tally back in March, when she won Record of the Year for the second year running after also bagging the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media with her James Bond track "No Time To Die".