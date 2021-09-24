 Skip To Content
Billie Eilish Revealed She Lost 100,000 Followers "Because Of Her Boobs" After Posting A Picture In A Corset

"I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs."

By Ben Henry

Posted on September 24, 2021

Billie Eilish opened up about losing fans and receiving hate after experimenting with her style and image.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

The 19-year-old star has evolved and transformed over the last year, starting back in March when she unveiled bleached blonde hair that replaced the acid-green roots she'd become synonymous with.

The first picture of Billie's new hair posted on Instagram was the fastest post to reach a million likes on the platform, doing so in just six minutes.

It currently has more than 23 million likes. Her two accompanying posts have 18 million and 14 million respectively.

Then, in May, Billie debuted a brand new look on the cover of British Vogue, switching up her casual, oversized style for a pin-up inspired photoshoot complete with numerous corsets.

Since then, Billie has continued to experiment, most notably at the recent Met Gala. However, in a new cover interview with Elle, she revealed that it's come at a cost.

"People hold on to these memories and have an attachment," she said, describing how some fans wanted her to remain in the style they knew and loved her for. "But it's very dehumanizing."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

One particular picture, shot at Billie's launch party for her latest album Happier Than Ever, was a prime example of what she was talking about.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Spotify

According to the profile, some fans/trolls weren't impressed by Billie's outfit, in which she wore a corset and a lace bra, with comments calling her out for being "disingenuous" and "cringy asf."

Another commenter apparently added: "The industry really changed you huh smh."

"I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," Billie said of the picture. "People are scared of big boobs."

On the subject of changing and experimenting with her image, she added: "You're not even supposed to really know who you are until you're at least my age or older."

Madonna leant her support to Billie in the profile, calling out the industry for the double standards that she herself has experienced.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

"The problem is, we still live in a very sexist world where women are put into categories," she explained. "You're either in the virgin category or the whore category. Billie started off in a non-sexualized category, not pandering to the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice and God bless her for that — after all, she's been a teenager all this time."

"If she wants to turn around and take photographs where she is portrayed as a feminine woman, showing her body in a way that she hasn't in the past, then why should she be punished for it?" she went on. "Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want. If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this."

Billie also opened up about the change in her style while attending the Met Gala earlier this month, where she stunned the world by arriving in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired ballgown.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

"It just was time. It was time for this," she said on the red carpet. "I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years, and my confidence has gotten so much better."

Furthermore, Billie went on to add that her style evolution wasn't as out of the box as many considered since she wore dresses "every single day" when she was growing up.

Vogue / Via youtube.com

"Big dresses were my favorite thing when I was a kid," she explained in a behind-the-scenes video with Vogue. "I had so many dresses. I would wear a dress every single day. It's really body image that tore that shit down. Why do you think I've been dressing the way I have for years?"

You can read Billie's full interview with Elle here.

