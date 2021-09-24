Billie Eilish Revealed She Lost 100,000 Followers "Because Of Her Boobs" After Posting A Picture In A Corset
"I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs."
Billie Eilish opened up about losing fans and receiving hate after experimenting with her style and image.
The 19-year-old star has evolved and transformed over the last year, starting back in March when she unveiled bleached blonde hair that replaced the acid-green roots she'd become synonymous with.
The first picture of Billie's new hair posted on Instagram was the fastest post to reach a million likes on the platform, doing so in just six minutes.
It currently has more than 23 million likes. Her two accompanying posts have 18 million and 14 million respectively.
Then, in May, Billie debuted a brand new look on the cover of British Vogue, switching up her casual, oversized style for a pin-up inspired photoshoot complete with numerous corsets.
Since then, Billie has continued to experiment, most notably at the recent Met Gala. However, in a new cover interview with Elle, she revealed that it's come at a cost.
"People hold on to these memories and have an attachment," she said, describing how some fans wanted her to remain in the style they knew and loved her for. "But it's very dehumanizing."
One particular picture, shot at Billie's launch party for her latest album Happier Than Ever, was a prime example of what she was talking about.
"I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," Billie said of the picture. "People are scared of big boobs."
On the subject of changing and experimenting with her image, she added: "You're not even supposed to really know who you are until you're at least my age or older."