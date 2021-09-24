Billie Eilish Revealed She Lost 100,000 Followers "Because Of Her Boobs" After Posting A Picture In A Corset

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

"The problem is, we still live in a very sexist world where women are put into categories," she explained. "You're either in the virgin category or the whore category. Billie started off in a non-sexualized category, not pandering to the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice and God bless her for that — after all, she's been a teenager all this time."



"If she wants to turn around and take photographs where she is portrayed as a feminine woman, showing her body in a way that she hasn't in the past, then why should she be punished for it?" she went on. "Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want. If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this."

