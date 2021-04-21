 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Angelina Jolie Revealed Why She Had To Stop Directing Movies And Go Back To Acting After Divorcing Brad Pitt

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Angelina Jolie Revealed Why She Had To Stop Directing Movies And Go Back To Acting After Divorcing Brad Pitt

"I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 21, 2021, at 7:08 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie is hopping back in front of the camera once more with the release of her upcoming movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead, after previously pursuing her passion of directing.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Over the last few years, Angelina has tried her hand at helming movies behind the camera, directing the likes of Unbroken in 2014, and 2017's First They Killed My Father.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

But, in a recent interview, Angelina appeared to suggest that her divorce from Brad Pitt had meant she needed to press pause on directing so she could be at home with her family.

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

"I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it."

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Although she didn't mention Brad by name, it seems clear that Angelina was alluding to their divorce — the last movie she directed was released just months after it was announced the couple would be separating.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In contrast, the Tomb Raider actor has starred in a number of movies since the divorce, including Kung-Fu Panda 3 and the Maleficent sequel, Mistress of Evil.

Disney

This year will also see Angelina step back into the role of action movie star as she's set to appear in both Those Who Wish Me Dead and Marvel's upcoming offering, Eternals.

Despite a seemingly acrimonious separation, Angelina and Brad appear to now be on good terms as they continue to finalize their divorce, with Angelina recently revealing that she'd chosen to buy a Californian home because it was five minutes away from her ex-husband.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

When asked about moving into the property, which was formerly owned by Cecil B DeMille, she told British Vogue: "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away."

Angelina went on to reveal that she, herself, was in a good place. "The past few years have been pretty hard. I've been focusing on healing our family," she said. "It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."

You can read Angelina's interview with Entertainment Weekly here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT