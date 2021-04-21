Angelina Jolie Revealed Why She Had To Stop Directing Movies And Go Back To Acting After Divorcing Brad Pitt

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

When asked about moving into the property, which was formerly owned by Cecil B DeMille, she told British Vogue: "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away."

Angelina went on to reveal that she, herself, was in a good place. "The past few years have been pretty hard. I've been focusing on healing our family," she said. "It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."