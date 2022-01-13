Andrew Garfield Reacted To His SAG Award Nomination In A Moving Interview About Grief And Loss
"This is the SAG Awards honoring [Jonathan Larson] and his life and what he stood for."
Andrew Garfield reacted to being nominated for a SAG Award, revealing in a recent interview just how much it meant to him.
Coming off his first win at the Golden Globes for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, Andrew found himself nominated for Leading Actor at the upcoming SAG Awards.
Speaking to E! News following the nomination, Andrew said the nod helped to honor the legacy of playwright Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent who he plays in Netflix's Tick, Tick...Boom!
While Tick, Tick...Boom! might be an uplifting and inspirational movie, it also deals with themes of grief and loss, something Andrew was keen to point out.
Andrew related this back to his own experiences of loss, opening up about the passing of his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2019.
With a win at the golden globes and a SAG Award nomination now under his belt, the race to the Oscars is certainly heating up, with Andrew and Will Smith seemingly leading the pack.
You can read Andrew's full interview with E! News here.
-
Ben Henry is a celebrity reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ben Henry at ben.henry@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.