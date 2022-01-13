Andrew Garfield Reacted To His SAG Award Nomination In A Moving Interview About Grief And Loss

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

He said: "This is the SAG Awards honoring him and his life and what he stood for, how he lived his devotion to the art of theater and storytelling."



"What he sang about was his artist community, who were all at that time going through this terrible AIDS epidemic and the terrible injustice of the Reagan administration and the tragedy that was befalling this community of artists in New York City and around the world," he continued. "He was a generous advocate [and] revolutionary artist, so I feel like this nomination is really just another another way of giving Jon more life. And I find more and more breath to sing more of his song while he can't and I find that deeply moving."

