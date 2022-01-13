 Skip To Content
Andrew Garfield Reacted To His SAG Award Nomination In A Moving Interview About Grief And Loss

"This is the SAG Awards honoring [Jonathan Larson] and his life and what he stood for."

By Ben Henry

Posted on January 13, 2022, at 8:02 a.m. ET

Andrew Garfield reacted to being nominated for a SAG Award, revealing in a recent interview just how much it meant to him.

Coming off his first win at the Golden Globes for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, Andrew found himself nominated for Leading Actor at the upcoming SAG Awards.

Also nominated in the same category is Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Will Smith (King Richard) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

The ceremony is due to take place on February 28.

Speaking to E! News following the nomination, Andrew said the nod helped to honor the legacy of playwright Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent who he plays in Netflix's Tick, Tick...Boom!

He said: "This is the SAG Awards honoring him and his life and what he stood for, how he lived his devotion to the art of theater and storytelling."

"What he sang about was his artist community, who were all at that time going through this terrible AIDS epidemic and the terrible injustice of the Reagan administration and the tragedy that was befalling this community of artists in New York City and around the world," he continued. "He was a generous advocate [and] revolutionary artist, so I feel like this nomination is really just another another way of giving Jon more life. And I find more and more breath to sing more of his song while he can't and I find that deeply moving."

While Tick, Tick...Boom! might be an uplifting and inspirational movie, it also deals with themes of grief and loss, something Andrew was keen to point out.

"One of the big experiences that Jonathan goes through in this film is an awareness and a kind of acceptance of loss," the 38-year-old explained. "And, you know, awareness that life is finite, that life is short. And it's so painful to accept that — it's so much easier to try to live under the illusion that we're all gonna live forever. But I think only when you accept that and when you're met with that in a visceral way, does life starts to really become meaningful in a deeper way."

Andrew related this back to his own experiences of loss, opening up about the passing of his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2019.

"We don't often talk as openly or honestly about our grief and our losses," he said. "It's been labeled as not as attractive as talking about our successes and joy, you know? But there's so much joy in talking about my mother. There's so much joy in sharing a community of consolation."

With a win at the golden globes and a SAG Award nomination now under his belt, the race to the Oscars is certainly heating up, with Andrew and Will Smith seemingly leading the pack.

Both won the Golden Globe for Best Actor last week, albeit in different categories (Andrew for Musical/Comedy and Will for Drama). A win at the SAG Awards could push one or the other ahead as the Oscars looms on the horizon at the end of March. Nominations will be announced on February 8.

A win at the SAG Awards would be Andrew's first after being previously nominated for Hacksaw Ridge in 2017. He was also nominated in the Outstanding Ensemble category for The Social Network in 2011.

You can read Andrew's full interview with E! News here.

