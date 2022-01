Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

"I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it's like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out," he said. "But then also, you just become a fan and say, 'Oh my god we're all together in the suits and we're doing the pointing thing!'"

"There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package," Andrew continued. "We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn't access his hands."