 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Andrew Garfield Confirmed The Viral Story About How He Was Nearly Caught Filming "No Way Home" After A Delivery Guy Asked To See His ID

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Andrew Garfield Confirmed The Viral Story About How He Was Nearly Caught Filming "No Way Home" After A Delivery Guy Asked To See His ID

"This is my first night! I'm like, Oh my god, I'm gonna get rumbled that I'm in Atlanta immediately."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 18, 2022, at 8:18 a.m. ET

It's probably fair to say that Andrew Garfield can breathe a little easier now he no longer has to keep his role in No Way Home a secret — especially considering the lengths he went to in order to keep it under wraps!

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

The 38-year-old and his fellow Spider-Man Tom Holland were forced to lie in various interviews on multiple occasions as rumors of Andrew and Tobey Maguire's involvement in the new movie started to gain traction.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GQ

In fact, Andrew took his responsibility so seriously that he even lied to Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone!

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

But, in a recent interview on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Andrew revealed that the jig was almost up before he even set foot on the set due to a standoff with the guy delivering his tacos!

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Back in January 2021, just as Andrew and Tobey were about to join the No Way Home set, someone on Twitter claimed to have delivered food to Andrew in Atlanta, fueling rumors that he was there to reprise his role as Spider-Man.

Twitter: @CultureCrave

In a since-deleted thread, the delivery guy claimed that Andrew was "rude asf" after he asked to see his ID for some alcohol he'd apparently purchased. The location of the tweets confirmed the exchange had taken place in Atlanta, where fans already knew No Way Home was shooting.

Well now, Andrew has confirmed that the story was true, revealing that it actually took place on his first night in Atlanta before he'd even started production.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

"This was my first night in Atlanta and I'm with two of my best friends, one of whom is on The Walking Dead which shoots out there," he said. "We're at the house that they're putting me up in and I ordered takeout for us."

Andrew explained that, because of COVID-19, he thought he'd be able to keep his presence somewhat lowkey by wearing masks and hats. However, he didn't anticipate getting asked for his ID...

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Deadline

"This is my first night! I'm like, Oh my god, I'm gonna get rumbled that I'm in Atlanta immediately," he said. "Lo and behold, the guy goes like, 'I think I just delivered food to Andrew Garfield.'" 

Andrew recalled that he felt something was a little "fishy" because he hadn't actually ordered any alcohol, and was also concerned about social distancing for fear he'd test positive for COVID and shut down production.

"I think he called me rude, which I definitely wasn't," he continued. "I did ask to do social distancing but I obviously upset the man. I didn't mean to and I apologize for anything that may have been misconstrued as being rude — I don't like upsetting people."

In the end, Andrew got his friend to show the delivery guy his ID instead to put an end to the situation. But, of course, that didn't stop the rumors from spreading.

Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

"It just became this whole thing. I think he got in trouble," he said. "I don't know, whatever. But wherever you are sir, I knew what you were up to! You were sneaky, and you gave me a good challenge that night."

You can watch Andrew's full interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.