Andrew Garfield Confirmed The Viral Story About How He Was Nearly Caught Filming "No Way Home" After A Delivery Guy Asked To See His ID

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Deadline

"This is my first night! I'm like, Oh my god, I'm gonna get rumbled that I'm in Atlanta immediately," he said. "Lo and behold, the guy goes like, 'I think I just delivered food to Andrew Garfield.'"

Andrew recalled that he felt something was a little "fishy" because he hadn't actually ordered any alcohol, and was also concerned about social distancing for fear he'd test positive for COVID and shut down production.

"I think he called me rude, which I definitely wasn't," he continued. "I did ask to do social distancing but I obviously upset the man. I didn't mean to and I apologize for anything that may have been misconstrued as being rude — I don't like upsetting people."

