Lin-Manuel Miranda Revealed The Exact Moment He Knew Andrew Garfield Was Going To Be In "No Way Home" After Rumors Leaked While Filming "Tick, Tick...Boom"

Rich Fury / WireImage,

In January 2021, someone on Twitter claimed to have delivered takeout to Andrew in Atlanta, and called him out for apparently being "rude asf." On the surface, it might be hard to see how this connects to No Way Home, but fans — who were already snooping for info on potential rumors — already knew that the movie had started filming in Atlanta and that Andrew didn't seem to have any other reason to be there.

"This is my first night [in Atlanta]!" Andrew said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I'm like, Oh my god, I'm gonna get rumbled that I'm in Atlanta immediately. Lo and behold, the guy goes like, 'I think I just delivered food to Andrew Garfield.'"

"I think he called me rude, which I definitely wasn't," he continued. "I did ask to do social distancing, but I obviously upset the man. I didn't mean to and I apologize for anything that may have been misconstrued as being rude — I don't like upsetting people."

