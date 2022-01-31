Lin-Manuel Miranda Revealed The Exact Moment He Knew Andrew Garfield Was Going To Be In "No Way Home" After Rumors Leaked While Filming "Tick, Tick...Boom"

Andrew Garfield might've become a pro at denying rumors he was going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it didn't exactly start out that way...

Everyone knows by now that Andrew, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland had to keep quiet when it came to plot and cast details for the movie, which led to Andrew and Tom, in particular, having to lie in a bunch of different interviews.

In fact, Andrew took the secret that he'd be reprising his role as the superhero so seriously that he even lied to his Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone about it!

But it turns out that, although he managed to convince nearly everybody that the rumors weren't true, he didn't quite fool everybody — just ask Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel revealed that rumors of Andrew's role in No Way Home started bubbling while the pair were working on the set of Tick, Tick...Boom. So, of course, he asked him straight out.

"The day it leaked he might be involved, he was on my set. We were still filming," Lin-Manuel, who directed Tick, Tick...Boom, revealed. "Between shots, I kind of quietly went over to him and was like, 'Andrew, are you…in the new Spider-Man?'"

Not yet experienced in lying about the secret, Andrew pretty much fumbled the bag, and his response was all the confirmation Lin-Manuel needed.

The Hamilton star said: "His exact reaction was, 'What?! Shut up! Shut up! Hahaha! Shut up!' And I walked away thinking, 'Oh, he's in the new Spider-Man.'"

Referencing Andrew's later appearance on The Tonight Show, Lin-Manuel added: "When I saw him on your show, he was a total pro at denying it. But…he had to get there."

Since the big secret was finally unveiled to the world, Andrew has been able to talk about keeping the secret, revealing in another recent interview that he nearly ruined the whole thing before he'd even walked onto the set.

In January 2021, someone on Twitter claimed to have delivered takeout to Andrew in Atlanta, and called him out for apparently being "rude asf." On the surface, it might be hard to see how this connects to No Way Home, but fans — who were already snooping for info on potential rumors — already knew that the movie had started filming in Atlanta and that Andrew didn't seem to have any other reason to be there.

"This is my first night [in Atlanta]!" Andrew said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I'm like, Oh my god, I'm gonna get rumbled that I'm in Atlanta immediately. Lo and behold, the guy goes like, 'I think I just delivered food to Andrew Garfield.'" 

"I think he called me rude, which I definitely wasn't," he continued. "I did ask to do social distancing, but I obviously upset the man. I didn't mean to and I apologize for anything that may have been misconstrued as being rude — I don't like upsetting people."

You can watch Lin-Manuel Miranda's interview with Jimmy Fallon here.

