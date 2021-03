Alec Baldwin found himself in hot water this week after making a joke about Gillian Anderson's accent following the drama surrounding his wife, Hilaria

You might remember the controversy that's been going down over the last few months after Hilaria was accused of misrepresenting her Spanish heritage and faking an accent.

After a slew of tweets called her out over it, Hilaria clarified that she was born in Boston and grew up splitting time with her family between Massachusetts and Spain.

In a video posted to Instagram, she explained that her accent would change depending on her situation and was a result of being bilingual.

"It's one of those things that I've always been a bit insecure about," she said. "If I get nervous, or I get upset, then I start to mix the two."