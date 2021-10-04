Adele Appeared To Confirm Her New Album Is Coming After Changing Her Social Media Pictures To Match "Mysterious" Billboards Around The World

Adele is coming. Or that's what all the signs point to, anyway. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

The acclaimed singer appears to have confirmed the rumors that her upcoming album is coming sooner rather than later, changing the pictures on her social media platforms to a blue backdrop. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @adele

Social media accounts for Adele on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube all switched to the matching style on Monday, with a website encouraging fans to register for updates. THE START OF A NEW ADELE ERA #Adele30 Twitter: @hypnoticpaulson

This comes after billboards with the number "30" written on them began to spring up around the world, which fans immediately connected to new work from the now-33-year-old as it follows the pattern of her previous albums. Mysterious billboards with the number '30' have began appearing in different parts of the world amidst speculation that Adele will be dropping her album soon. Twitter: @PopCrave

The Grammy winner's albums have all been titled after the age she started working on them, beginning with 19 in 2008, 21 in 2011, and finally 2015's 25.



The billboards appeared in a number of major cities around the world, including London, New York City, and Paris. In some cases, "30" was beamed onto iconic landmarks such as the Louvre, the Colosseum, and the Empire State Building. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @adele

It was later tweeted that one of the projectors being used had apparently been "contracted by Sony." The singer signed a reported £90 million contract with the label in 2016 after the release of her third album.



And, of course, the blue and gold of the billboards themselves match the color palette of Adele's social media accounts now too. adele.com

Red (Taylor's Version). No other details of the new album have been confirmed as of yet. However, fans on Twitter are convinced it's dropping in November after Taylor Swift moved the release of her upcoming project, View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @taylorswift

Taylor had been due to drop the rerecorded version of her 2012 album on Nov. 19 but tweeted last week to say she'd moved the date forward by a week without any explanation. Fans assumed this was to avoid competition with Adele, who (like Taylor herself) has always enjoyed huge record sales. And the timing of Taylor's tweet coincided with the billboards too, which only further convinced fans.

Adele herself joked about releasing an album titled 30 a few years ago when she posted an Instagram caption celebrating her 31st birthday. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @adele