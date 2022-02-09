Adele's New Diamond Ring Has Sparked Engagement Rumors After She Shut Down Reports Her Relationship With Rich Paul Is "Strained"

"Oh, and Rich sends his love."

Ben Henry
by Ben Henry

BuzzFeed Staff

Adele has sparked rumors that she's engaged to Rich Paul after she showed up to the Brit Awards on Tuesday night wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Jim Dyson / Redferns

Making her first appearance at the Brit Awards since 2016, the 33-year-old was a vision of glamour as she stepped onto the London red carpet in a custom Armani Privé gown.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

But it was the unmissable rock sparkling on her ring finger that caused the most commotion, with fans immediately wondering if the singer was subtly announcing her engagement to sports agent Rich, who's she's been quietly dating since last summer.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Adele made no comment on the ring, but it comes only days after she shut down rumors that the relationship was "strained."

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In a message about her Brit Awards performance and upcoming appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Adele took the chance to respond to reports that claimed she was "trying to save her relationship."

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

"I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!" she wrote at the time. "I'll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."

In other news, it was an almost-perfect night for Adele at the Brits as she swept three of the four awards she was nominated for, including Song and Album of the Year. The only award she didn't take home was for Best Pop/R&B Act, which eventually went to Dua Lipa.

Kate Green / Getty Images

Holding back tears as she accepted her third award of the night for Album of the Year, Adele dedicated the win to her son, Angelo, and ex-husband, Simon Konecki, saying: "This album was all of our journey, not just mine."

Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

"I'm very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me, 'cuz not many people do stuff like that anymore," the singer went on. "My son has been so gracious — so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years … [the award is] for him."

David M. Benett / Getty Images

Adele's three wins last night strengthen her record as the most-awarded person in Brits history, having now taken home 12 gongs since her first win back in 2008. She's also now won Album of the Year for three of her four records.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

With those wins under her belt, Adele will now look to the 2023 Grammy Awards, an event she's swept nearly every time she's been nominated. So far, she's won 15 times from 18 nominations.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited

