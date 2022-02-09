Adele has sparked rumors that she's engaged to Rich Paul after she showed up to the Brit Awards on Tuesday night wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.
Making her first appearance at the Brit Awards since 2016, the 33-year-old was a vision of glamour as she stepped onto the London red carpet in a custom Armani Privé gown.
But it was the unmissable rock sparkling on her ring finger that caused the most commotion, with fans immediately wondering if the singer was subtly announcing her engagement to sports agent Rich, who's she's been quietly dating since last summer.
Adele made no comment on the ring, but it comes only days after she shut down rumors that the relationship was "strained."
In a message about her Brit Awards performance and upcoming appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Adele took the chance to respond to reports that claimed she was "trying to save her relationship."
"I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!" she wrote at the time. "I'll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."
In other news, it was an almost-perfect night for Adele at the Brits as she swept three of the four awards she was nominated for, including Song and Album of the Year. The only award she didn't take home was for Best Pop/R&B Act, which eventually went to Dua Lipa.
Holding back tears as she accepted her third award of the night for Album of the Year, Adele dedicated the win to her son, Angelo, and ex-husband, Simon Konecki, saying: "This album was all of our journey, not just mine."
"I'm very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me, 'cuz not many people do stuff like that anymore," the singer went on. "My son has been so gracious — so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years … [the award is] for him."
Adele's three wins last night strengthen her record as the most-awarded person in Brits history, having now taken home 12 gongs since her first win back in 2008. She's also now won Album of the Year for three of her four records.
With those wins under her belt, Adele will now look to the 2023 Grammy Awards, an event she's swept nearly every time she's been nominated. So far, she's won 15 times from 18 nominations.
