Toward the end of the six-minute track, a chorus of Adele's friends can be heard singing "just hold on" over and over again in the background. "The thing that they're all singing is what my friends used to say to me," she said. "That's why I wanted them to sing it, rather than an actual choir."

One of the friends involved, Jedidiah Jenkins, told Vogue of the experience recording the song, hilariously revealing how it all went down. "When we all arrived at the studio, she roasted us: It's impossible to get any of you together for a dinner, but I say come sing on my album, and here the fuck you are!"

"She quickly became a choir director, waving her hands and giving us the motivation of our words," Jedidiah added. "And of course, calling me out: Jed, it's not your album. Blend in more."