People Are Outraged Over This Super Racist Ad From China

The company apologizes for the hurt caused but said international media had "over-amplified" the ad and were being sensitive.

Well. This is a commercial for a Chinese detergent brand called Qiaobi that was uploaded onto YouTube on Wednesday. It is racist. Very, very racist.

So far the video — which starts off innocently enough with a Chinese woman washing clothes — has garnered over 16,000 views.

Then this black man with paint on his face and shirt walks in and gives a classic wolf whistle. Some of you may already see where this is going.

After inviting him closer, the woman stuffs a laundry detergent capsule in his mouth and shoves him into the washing machine.

Yup. That really happened. She put a black man through the washing machine and he came out Chinese.

Just look at him. So "clean." So "white." The perfect ambassador for the magic of the detergent.

The brand, whose slogan is "Change begins with Qiaobi," was said to have just launched at the end of last year but "has been leading the market and in short supply." But if you check its online store on Taobao , China's biggest online retail website, the brand has only until this point sold a total of 44 pieces of its detergent products.

When the company realized that they had angered a lot of people, they apologized but claimed international media had been too sensitive.

"We express regret that the ad should have caused a controversy," they said in a statement issued Saturday. "But we will not shun responsibility for controversial content."

"We express our apology for the harm caused to the African people because of the spread of the ad and the over-amplification by the media," the company said.

"We sincerely hope the public and the media will not over-read it."

When speaking to the Chinese nationalist newspaper The Global Times, company spokesperson Mr Wang, said the critics were "too sensitive," and the issue of racial discrimination never came up during the production of the video.