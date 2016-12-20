The Chinese Response To Trump Tweeting About China Is Lit AF

We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it!

It was all set to be just another surreal tweet from Trump. And it would have been, if the Chinese internet didn't finally break its silence —

In an article published on Sunday, the Global Times, a state-run tabloid, suggested that prior to the election Chinese people considered Clinton to be the more anti-China president candidate.

That seems to have changed, the article notes, now that Trump is the president-elect. Trump's tweets, including accusing China to be a currency manipulator, threatening to impose a higher tax on China imports when he takes office, and touching the "most sensitive spot" of the country by talking to the Taiwanese leader, according to the article, "have angered many in China."