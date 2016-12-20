BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Chinese Response To Trump Tweeting About China Is Lit AF

world

The Chinese Response To Trump Tweeting About China Is Lit AF

It's a sharp turn from before the election when Trump was the preferred US candidate.

By Beimeng Fu

Headshot of Beimeng Fu

Beimeng Fu

BuzzFeed News World Reporter

Posted on December 20, 2016, at 12:28 p.m. ET

Over the weekend President-elect Donald Trump tweeted about his number one anti-BFF China, again, this time telling it to keep the US underwater drone it seized in the South China Sea even though the country said it'd return it.

We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it!

Reply Retweet Favorite

(The US has the drone back now, so the Pentagon clearly disregarded Trump's advice.)

It was all set to be just another surreal tweet from Trump. And it would have been, if the Chinese internet didn't finally break its silence —

@realDonaldTrump
祖国的花朵 @SJ13choisiwon

@realDonaldTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Raise the national flag, play the national anthem," wrote user "the flower of the state."

— by VPNing over to Twitter from Weibo and starting to spam his account.

@realDonaldTrump 谢谢 谢谢 我们就不客气的收下了 thanks and we take it with thankful
笋子病房 @bambooshootswar

@realDonaldTrump 谢谢 谢谢 我们就不客气的收下了 thanks and we take it with thankful

Reply Retweet Favorite

"thanks and we take it with thankful," reads one tweet's English portion.

They thanked him for his intended Christmas gift...

@realDonaldTrump
Kejin Ren @KejinR

@realDonaldTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

...and showed the president-elect just how much he'd given them a fright.

@realDonaldTrump Thank you for your gift~~~
Jasmine Chen @JasminChen23333

@realDonaldTrump Thank you for your gift~~~

Reply Retweet Favorite

In an article published on Sunday, the Global Times, a state-run tabloid, suggested that prior to the election Chinese people considered Clinton to be the more anti-China president candidate.

That seems to have changed, the article notes, now that Trump is the president-elect. Trump's tweets, including accusing China to be a currency manipulator, threatening to impose a higher tax on China imports when he takes office, and touching the "most sensitive spot" of the country by talking to the Taiwanese leader, according to the article, "have angered many in China."

It's true that any fandom that they had for him before he was elected was discarded.

@realDonaldTrump
@mph72180

@realDonaldTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What material are you made of, you know the best yourself," reads this caption.

But the Chinese trolls gathered on the PEOTUS's Twitter seem to be...delighted. "You will be the first leader who govern the whole country through Twitter. Grow up, OK?"

@realDonaldTrump You will be the first leader who govern the whole country through twitter.Grow up,OK?
C. @cocojojoyoyo777

@realDonaldTrump You will be the first leader who govern the whole country through twitter.Grow up,OK?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the trolling tweets are, well, just weirdly pleasing to look at tbh.

@realDonaldTrump
王霞 @lulala77

@realDonaldTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite

Also: cats. Because this is the internet.

@realDonaldTrump
takoprince @takoprince

@realDonaldTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite

"That being the case, I'm still your father," reads the caption.

Unmemeable subjects inside the country are suddenly fair ammunition in launching a meme war in the name of the country.

@realDonaldTrump :)
@1NI7kyR7y0tUWXl

@realDonaldTrump :)

Reply Retweet Favorite

(Left to right) Xi Jinping: “isn’t being alive good?” Jiang Zeming: “Right?” Hu Jintao: “Why do you attempt to seek death?"

But they spared some sympathy (emphasis on "some") to the lame duck administration.

@realDonaldTrump Greeting from the Peoples' Republic of China.
Dreamon @dreamonday

@realDonaldTrump Greeting from the Peoples' Republic of China.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some specifically registered new accounts to troll him — "Old Don, I climbed across the firewall and came to Twitter specially for you! Don't you let me down, produce lots of jokes! I have faith in you!"

@realDonaldTrump 老唐啊，我可是特意为了你才翻墙来的推特啊！你可不要辜负我的一番辛苦，多生产段子！看好你哦！
范任君 @Renjun_Fan1995

@realDonaldTrump 老唐啊，我可是特意为了你才翻墙来的推特啊！你可不要辜负我的一番辛苦，多生产段子！看好你哦！

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others urged Trump to open an account on Weibo — the Chinese social platform that is the equivalent of Twitter — so that they can troll each other more easily, without the hassle of VPN.

@realDonaldTrump welcome to China!!!!!!!please register a weibo ID😂
zZ @2333zZ

@realDonaldTrump welcome to China!!!!!!!please register a weibo ID😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Weibo, reports of the tweet naturally blew up. "One of the reasons I like Trump is that I can understand his tweets with a basic college English level," reads one comment that received almost 40,000 likes.

weibo.com

The Chinese trolls are members of "Little Pink" — the digital-savvy millennial generation who directly engage with any figure they consider anti-China in a group manner.

Guang Niu / Getty Images

Before Trump, French swimmer Camille Lacourt and Australian swimmer Mack Horton both fell victim to protective Chinese trolls for criticizing a Chinese swimmer during the Rio Olympics.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @suiyi893356237
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT