The Chinese Response To Trump Tweeting About China Is Lit AF

It's a sharp turn from before the election when Trump was the preferred US candidate.

(The US has the drone back now, so the Pentagon clearly disregarded Trump's advice.)

We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it!

Over the weekend President-elect Donald Trump tweeted about his number one anti-BFF China, again, this time telling it to keep the US underwater drone it seized in the South China Sea even though the country said it'd return it.

It was all set to be just another surreal tweet from Trump. And it would have been, if the Chinese internet didn't finally break its silence —

"thanks and we take it with thankful," reads one tweet's English portion.

— by VPNing over to Twitter from Weibo and starting to spam his account.

...and showed the president-elect just how much he'd given them a fright.

In an article published on Sunday, the Global Times, a state-run tabloid, suggested that prior to the election Chinese people considered Clinton to be the more anti-China president candidate.

That seems to have changed, the article notes, now that Trump is the president-elect. Trump's tweets, including accusing China to be a currency manipulator, threatening to impose a higher tax on China imports when he takes office, and touching the "most sensitive spot" of the country by talking to the Taiwanese leader, according to the article, "have angered many in China."