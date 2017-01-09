BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This May Be The Worst Donald Trump Impersonator Ever

world / poll

This May Be The Worst Donald Trump Impersonator Ever

Everything. Is. Soooooooooo. Wrong.

By Beimeng Fu

Headshot of Beimeng Fu

Beimeng Fu

BuzzFeed News World Reporter

Posted on January 9, 2017, at 1:06 p.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump is definitely unique, making him both challenging and attractive to impersonators.

Even Alec Baldwin, the go-to Trump for Saturday Night Live, doesn&#x27;t nail Trump&#x27;s Trumpiness exactly.
NBCUniversal

Even Alec Baldwin, the go-to Trump for Saturday Night Live, doesn't nail Trump's Trumpiness exactly.

Impersonators from all over the world have been trying to accomplish the seeming impossible...

(At least this guy got the ridiculously long tie right.)
John Gurzinski / AFP / Getty Images

(At least this guy got the ridiculously long tie right.)

...some with more success than others.

(This was part of an art project in New York and they got the hair down, so that&#x27;s something?)
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

(This was part of an art project in New York and they got the hair down, so that's something?)

And some with a lot less success.

(A lot.) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

(A lot.)

ADVERTISEMENT

But nobody failed as hard as Li Liangwei from Hunan, China, the former editor-in-chief of the country's cheesiest romance literary magazine, Bosom Friend.

Trump, made in China: Retired magazine employee impersonates US president-elect @realDonaldTrump Photos: Courtesy… https://t.co/YhpVO6YfoJ
Global Times @globaltimesnews

Trump, made in China: Retired magazine employee impersonates US president-elect @realDonaldTrump Photos: Courtesy… https://t.co/YhpVO6YfoJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

China's state-owned Global Times first reported and tweeted about the impression last month, but it caught our attention again while looking into China's tweets at the president-elect.

Excuse me, but what? Is that the real hair of a human being? And then there's the fact that it's way too thick and the wrong color.

Global Times
Global Times

And THE SUIT?! The one from the Mao Zedong era?! Wrong, so wrong.

Also he's got on way too much powder of the wrong shade — white instead of orange.

It hurts to be so mean to someone with such puppy-dog eyes.
Global Times

It hurts to be so mean to someone with such puppy-dog eyes.

According to Global Times, Li is only one of three Trump impersonators his manager employs, meaning that there's still a long way to go until he can share the couch with the firm's moneymaking Barack Obama and Kim Jong-un.

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Weibo shares in our ambivalence toward his performance: "I found this very dumb, but perhaps there's indeed some market demand."

weibo.com

  1. So what do you think? Does Li make the cut or should he be fired?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Wow! It's like I'm looking at Donald Trump himself!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Eh...if you close one eye and turn your head?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I wouldn't have guessed he was Trump if you didn't tell me.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So what do you think? Does Li make the cut or should he be fired?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Wow! It's like I'm looking at Donald Trump himself!
  2.  
    vote votes
    Eh...if you close one eye and turn your head?
  3.  
    vote votes
    I wouldn't have guessed he was Trump if you didn't tell me.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT