This Is Why A Huge Protest May Just Be The Beginning Of China's Problems

Several family members BuzzFeed News was able to reach said the miners in Shuangyashan, Heilongjiang province, were back at work by Monday. But the workers have not been informed just if and when they will receive the rest of the arrears from Longmay Group, a state-owned mining company with 240,000 employees.

"[The arrears] haven't been fully paid, we got 2200 yuan ($337) for two months' wages...[the company] still owes us half a year equivalence of arrears," a family member of one of the miners, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid any backlash, told BuzzFeed News on Weibo.