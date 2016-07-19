This Company Will Fire Anyone Who Buys An iPhone 7

Bina Industry has about 50 employees and calls itself an expert in "non-formaldehyde benzene custom interior design."

The notice itself, signed and dated by the company's general manager Zhang Yunlong, threatens to fire and never rehire employees who buy an iPhone 7. For those who already have iPhones, don't worry, the company will help, by destroying the old iPhones and compensating if the employees prove to change brands.

The compensation rates as stated in the notice for the iPhone 4, 5, 6 are 1,000 yuan (equaling $150), 1,500 yuan ($225) and 2,500 yuan ($375).

In a response to The Paper, a shareholder of the company said that Chinese brand phones were also good, asking, "Why bother following the trend to purchase expensive iPhones?"

(BuzzFeed News has reached out to Bina Industry for comment.)