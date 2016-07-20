People Are Super Thirsty Over This Diplomat And It's Kinda Weird

"Your question is full of prejudice against China and arrogance ... I don't know where that comes from. This is totally unacceptable," Wang said through a translator, jumping on the question asked to his Canadian counterpart.

Foreign media "prejudice" has long been hated and stated over and over again by China's state-controlled media. Just recently, AP has been labeled as an "anti-China force" together with the American Bar Association and US embassy in China, not to mention the long list of websites blocked in the country.