Stephen Hawking Launched His Weibo Account And People Lost It

His followers grew faster than the speed of light... metaphorically, anyway.

You might recognize this guy: Professor Stephen Hawking. You know, author of A Brief History of Time and subject of the movie The Theory of Everything .

A screenshot of Hawking's cover and profile photo. The orange "V" in the bottom right corner of his profile photo represents Weibo's official verification.

On the page, it's noted that Hawking's Weibo account is managed by Hawking's team and social media company Stradella Road while Hawking himself provides the content.

Tons of western celebrities live on Weibo, including Tom Cruise, Emma Watson, Nina Dobrev, Maroon 5, Radiohead, Britney Spears, and Bill Gates.