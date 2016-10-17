The President Of The Philippines Is Thirsty AF For China

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Since Duterte took office in the end of June, ties between Manila, a long-time ally of the US in the region, and Washington have deteriorated. Among the highlights are when Duterte openly called Obama a "son of a whore," when he compared himself to Hitler, and his ongoing draconic crackdown on drugs that has left more than 3,600 people dead, nearly half of them killed by vigilante groups.

The Philippines is considered key to the Obama administration’s “pivot to Asia" strategy, but human rights groups have started calling for an end to the millions of dollars given away in anti-drug aid.