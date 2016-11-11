The Global Capital Of Everything Cheap Knew Where The US Election Was Heading
They tried to tell us and we just didn't listen.
Yiwu International Trade Market, the legendary birthplace of the "made in China" phenomenon, proved to the world once again it knows the things it sells — this time by betting on Donald Trump.
Though he has never stepped foot in the US, in an interview published on Tuesday by Digger Video, Yiwu flag manufacturer Yao Dandan said that he would have voted for Trump for a very simple reason: he created more orders for Yao.
Yao's small factory keeps a thick sample booklet, taking both domestic and international orders.
But it was quick to halt the production of flags with Clinton's logo.
Orders for more Trump merchandise will definitely come in to factory owners like Yao — a listing suggests there are 196 flag production companies in Yiwu — at least until the day the President-elect steps into office and imposes a 45% tariff on imports from China like he has threatened.
People in China have taken great pride in learning about the presidential prediction business that Yiwu's begun exporting.
But it was not the first time Chinese manufacturers accurately gauged the mood in the US. Latex craft factories in Shenzhen have shown off the number of Trump masks they've been producing since at least May.
