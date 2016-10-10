BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

China Took The Presidential Debate Meme Game To Another Level

world

China Took The Presidential Debate Meme Game To Another Level

Because who doesn't want to picture Trump and Clinton singing this little ditty: "Little dimple long eyelash / so charming no medicine can cure / I slow down my pace / feel like being drunk"

By Beimeng Fu

Headshot of Beimeng Fu

Beimeng Fu

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on October 10, 2016, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Every dark cloud has its silver lining. In the case of the second presidential debate, you can credit the Chinese internet for finding the (sort-of) bright side — karaoke!

If there's such a thing as #karaoke in #Hell . . . #Clinton #Trump #mikedrop
Bill Whalen @hooverwhalen

If there's such a thing as #karaoke in #Hell . . . #Clinton #Trump #mikedrop

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here are some lyrics from pop songs you'll find in in any Chinese karaoke hall that Weibo believes work seamlessly with the candidates' duet performance complete with links to listen along:

1. "Someone's feelings are hurt / losing judgement is inevitable"

Circulating online in China: Hillary and Trump face off in KTV duo performance. Lyrics: Someone is emotionally hurt… https://t.co/Rgx9wEnKI7
Owen Guo @BJ_Southerner

Circulating online in China: Hillary and Trump face off in KTV duo performance. Lyrics: Someone is emotionally hurt… https://t.co/Rgx9wEnKI7

Reply Retweet Favorite

Listen to the track here.

2. "Little dimple long eyelash / so charming no medicine can cure / I slow down my pace / feel like being drunk"

Listen here.
weibo.com

Listen here.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. "Male: Not enough time to love you really hard." "Female: [You] should've stopped those romantic affairs early."

Listen here.
weibo.com

Listen here.

4. "What else do you expect from me / what can I do"

Listen here.
Weibo

Listen here.

5. "Listen to me / hand in hand let's go together / to create a great life"

Listen here.
photo.weibo.com

Listen here.

6. "Hey you / I'm talking about you / please come to my arms / don't pretend you don't care / you are obviously fallen"

Listen here.
photo.weibo.com

Listen here.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. "Darling / please fly slowly / be careful about the thorny roses ahead"

Listen here.
photo.weibo.com

Listen here.

8. "Female: are you also waiting / for the soulmate love"

Listen here.
weibo.com

Listen here.

9. "Turn away and leave / Couldn't say 'break up' / love between bird and fish / It was just an accident"

Listen here.
weibo.com

Listen here.

Yes, English-speakers were in on the fun too, but China went the extra mile when it comes to their creations.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Like, this wasn't the best thing ever but you have to give them points for effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Youth League of China also joined in because why miss out on a chance to troll democracy?

Last night was seen in the eyes of the Chinese Communist Party&#x27;s youth wing as a perfect example of the &quot;nasty election and low democracy&quot; as an article published along with the picture called it. The article received over 3,600 comments, mostly agreeing with the sentiment.
weibo.com

Last night was seen in the eyes of the Chinese Communist Party's youth wing as a perfect example of the "nasty election and low democracy" as an article published along with the picture called it. The article received over 3,600 comments, mostly agreeing with the sentiment.

And also winning points for China: they brought the Photoshop to a lyrics fight.

photo.weibo.com

BOom.

weibo.com

And with that we leave you with an entire music video that somebody made out of screenshots from the debate:

“I’m still looking for someone to rely on, and a hugWho will pray for me, worry for me, be angry at me, fool around with meHappiness is starting to show from a sign, fate slowly bringing us close togetherThen loneliness will be swallowed, boredom turning into conversations, there are changes nowSmall dimples and long eyelashes are your trademarksI am unable to sleep everyday, missing your smileYou don’t know how important you are to meWith you, life is just nice at its fullestYour small dimples and long eyelashes are charming to an incurable extentI slowed down my steps ‘cos I felt like I was drunkI finally found the perfection of being on the same frequencyA whole life of warm goodnessI will love you forever till you grow old”Source of translated lyrics.
weibo.com

“I’m still looking for someone to rely on, and a hug
Who will pray for me, worry for me, be angry at me, fool around with me
Happiness is starting to show from a sign, fate slowly bringing us close together
Then loneliness will be swallowed, boredom turning into conversations, there are changes now
Small dimples and long eyelashes are your trademarks
I am unable to sleep everyday, missing your smile
You don’t know how important you are to me
With you, life is just nice at its fullest
Your small dimples and long eyelashes are charming to an incurable extent
I slowed down my steps ‘cos I felt like I was drunk
I finally found the perfection of being on the same frequency
A whole life of warm goodness
I will love you forever till you grow old”

Source of translated lyrics.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT