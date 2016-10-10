China Took The Presidential Debate Meme Game To Another Level

“I’m still looking for someone to rely on, and a hug

Who will pray for me, worry for me, be angry at me, fool around with me

Happiness is starting to show from a sign, fate slowly bringing us close together

Then loneliness will be swallowed, boredom turning into conversations, there are changes now

Small dimples and long eyelashes are your trademarks

I am unable to sleep everyday, missing your smile

You don’t know how important you are to me

With you, life is just nice at its fullest

Your small dimples and long eyelashes are charming to an incurable extent

I slowed down my steps ‘cos I felt like I was drunk

I finally found the perfection of being on the same frequency

A whole life of warm goodness

I will love you forever till you grow old”

Source of translated lyrics.