China's Rock Music Academy May Be The Least Punk Rock Thing Ever

In China, apparently rock and roll's clash with authority is all about harmony.

You think rock music is about rebellion, freedom, and passion? Well, shows what you know. China is here to challenge that and show you just how conformist rock music can be.

"This meeting," said the deputy party secretary of the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, "aims to create a distinctive phenomenon of Chinese rock, a symbol of Oriental rock music, and a splendid chapter in the history of rock music."

Just so we are clear: This meeting was serious AF. The attendees talked about the history, development, and future of Chinese rock as well as current issues. "All generations agree upon the values of capturing the spirit of rock," the rock star said.

The aura of obedience that came from the meeting shocked Chinese rock fans, as the genre has always served as a spiritual relief under the emptiness of political discussions – moreover, as a symbol of revolution.

Particularly weird was that "Nothing to My Name," a song by Chinese rock pioneer Cui Jian in 1986, was credited by the meeting as "the song that teaches Chinese people what rock and roll is."

The song's title sang to students' hearts when it was released and quickly became the unofficial anthem of the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

I want to give you my hope

I want to help make you free

But you always laugh at me

For I have nothing to my name

Cui sang the song on Tiananmen Square during the protests, which largely encouraged the morale of the students. But for a decade following the protests, Cui wasn't allowed to perform in front of large audiences in Beijing, the geographic base of Chinese rock music.