This Chinese Propaganda Video Is Absolutely Everything

You definitely need to listen to it anyway.

The song, co-produced by the Chinese Communist Youth League and CD REV, a young rap group from southwestern China that was founded last year on China’s National Day (coincidence!) has become a hit on Weibo since its release on Tuesday.

"This is China" is a new English-language propaganda rap video that claims to show the world what China really is and you must watch it immediately.

The group really has a thing for foreign media (a previous song, The Force of Red , called foreign journalists “media punk ass white trash fuckers.”)

The melody is pretty catchy actually! But the lyrics can be, well, pretty clumsy. "Today I wanna restore the impression you have on my country which have been exactly fabricated by media for such a long time," the group raps. Okay!

Though the audience is clearly non-Chinese, the video has won most of its acclaim on Chinese social media. Maybe the group doesn't really understand who they're talking to? I mean: "You are prolly also confused about the situation in Taiwan."

The song runs through criticism of China (from pollution to medical and corruption scandals) and counters with the chorus: "This is China! We love the country, we the Chi-phenomena."

And the video for "This Is China."

BuzzFeed News reached out to CD Rev for comment.

So it seems that the band CD Rev NEVER ACTUALLY APPEARED IN THE MUSIC VIDEO.

And, finally, here are the lyrics to "This Is China," courtesy of Shanghaiist.com , in case you want to.... sing along.

Regardless of all the prejudices in the past

today I wanna restore the impression you have on my country, China

which have been exactly fabricated by media for a long time

As an individual citizen based in the south west of the country

I wanna spit it then

You guys can know better about what the truth is and

how Chinese people access their own country

and how much we don't wanna be disputants

First things first, we all know that China is developing country

it has large population and it is really hard to manage

especially after world war II, almost perished

I mean what I say is true, war is always scary

It is real that the pollution is severe at the present stage

in big cities like Beijing, Tianjin

Always pollution, haze

Similar to 1950s London and LA

It's painful with higher growth rate you see

People are too busy with business

everybody wanna have a better life

Make money, get married

But they are like the first or sec generation of rich

not well-educated

But now young men like us, aspiring and friendly

[CHORUS]

This is China

We love the country, we the chi-phenomena

The red dragon ain't no evil

But a peaceful place

The beautiful land with rich culture remain

At the second verse

It's really painful to point out the problems as they are too much for us to even think about and mention

The food and drug security event

Melamine Milk had affected so many babies

And they all suffered from malnutrition

What's more there was the Vaccination issue

Illegal business operation has caused expiration and led to

The panic in domestic

What's wrong with the businessmen

and it's reasonless to do business riding on them babies

the question is there were still somebody who wanted the situation to be worse

And their name is

You know who

They will get US dollar perks

The Spy, the trader, the liar and the monkey making jerks

They are leading the public into another extreme and it worked.

Also it's shameful to talk about some politicians

because of their corruption and malversation in bidding sections

Their sexual pics and the prostitution scandals

are all as a disgrace to the country and its people

You are prolly also confused about the situation in Taiwan

as you don't know the relationship between it and mainland

Actually, for normal citizens, we just want us to be united as one

cuz we think we are from one family, the same

[CHORUS]

Although the country does have these terrible things to deal with

We've made a progress and we are trying to prevent these happening

The power of Chinese people in China are gradually proving

that we can make a better world as love, peace and harmony

Through developing mobile payments

we can now use apps to pay in nearly all the situations

even to make an appointment with the doctors

We don't have to wait in line and try so hard, cost so much to just pay to register

Meanwhile we can trust the public security

cuz the policemen are kind to the citizens but crucial to our enemies

We have tight gun control laws and we don't fear gun slaughtering

cuz only cops and soldiers are able to touch it

As for scientific achievement we have Tu Youyou who discovered astemisinin

Also there are KBBF crystal and Shenzhou series in astronomy

We are now leading the developing or poor and backward countries

In technology, economy, science and other aspects

to make a better world just like the old, old history

Yes, we do want the recovery

just for a better living and and our great great China Dream

You see

[CHORUS]