Four Loko Is Really Popular In China And Everything Is Terrible

The "Four" in the name for the malt alcohol concoction from hell refers to four ingredients: caffeine, alcohol, the Brazilian stimulant guarana, and the animal-derived stimulant taurine.

Phusion Projects, the drink's manufacturer, decided to halt the production and sale of its caffeinated version in 2010 after a series of incidents where the drink was consumed resulted in a series of injuries and deaths. (You can still buy non-caffeinated versions — also stripped of the other stimulants in the original formula — in 48 states of the US, Canada, China, and Latin American countries, in case you were actually still interested in drinking it for some reason.)