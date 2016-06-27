Lady Gaga Shook Hands With The Dalai Lama And Her Instagram Blew Up
Gaga's Chinese fans were not very happy at all with the short meeting. At all.
Lady Gaga posted several photos of her meeting with the Dalai Lama Sunday on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
The photos on Instagram have since garnered over tens of thousands of comments, mostly negative. They really, really REALLY didn't like her meeting him, even her fans.
Others posted Chinese flag emojis as a minor way of protest.
Some people reading this might be confused as to how anyone could hate the Dalai Lama.
While Tibetans have reportedly been rejected passports to travel freely in and out of Tibet, Han Chinese — the country's ethnic majority — have the freedom to travel to most of the destinations in Tibet, and some of them therefore consider themselves more of an expert than the locals.
Lady Gaga has also become the most-searched Western celebrity on Weibo since she posted the photos. People reposted them on the social platform to inform those who don't use tools to get around the Great Firewall of China, and many predict that her future performances will be censored in China:
And the nationalists soon developed a new slogan: "Country over idol."
An entertainment news website with a little more than 5,000 followers on Weibo announced that it had "deleted all songs of Lady Gaga" and would cease to publish future coverage on her.
Things soon got even uglier when Chinese people from Taiwan and Hong Kong joined the fray.
To fight back, instead of calling them "Taiwanese," mainland users addressed them as "Wanwan," a derogative term.
As one of the few users who asked others to stop the argument wrote, "It's just different political positions, to insult each other only bring out meaningless hatred. :("
It must have been a tough day for Lady Gaga's fan club of over 30,000 on Weibo; the official account said that "[she] didn't mention one word about 'Tibetan independence' throughout, the ones who are innocent know about themselves."
