Lady Gaga Shook Hands With The Dalai Lama And Her Instagram Blew Up

The thing about the Tibetan spiritual leader in exile is that he has a completely skewed image in mainland China. In the Chinese government's telling, the 80-year-old is the main agitator behind the separatist movement in Tibet.

Beijing maintains that China has had complete sovereignty over Tibet since the Qing Dynasty (1644–1912), but Tibetans and independent historians say that what Tibetan government and Qing government had was a mutually respected relationship, which ended with the fall of the Qing Dynasty.